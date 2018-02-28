2018 Three Rivers Conference awards
BOYS
Player of the Year — Jake Brownlee, West Columbus
Coach of the Year — Montrell McNair, Fairmont
All-conference and honorable mention
Fairmont
Corry Addison, Derrick Arnette, Javon Morris
Honorable mention
Sidney McKeithan, Brent McDonald, Kaheem Pittman, Jaquan Hinson
West Columbus
Jake Brownlee, Dejour Smith, Kevon Lewis
Honorable mention
Deontay Bromell, Zach McPherson
Red Springs
Caleel Mitchell, Monte’ Wilkerson
Honorable mention
Jerry McDowell, Eriq McBryde, Nichorie West
St. Pauls
Aaron Revels, Sean McNeil Jr.
Honorable mention
E’monta Smith, Romeo Jordan, Anthony Campbell
South Columbus
Shiquaun Conyers, Zack McCoy
Honorable mention
Tyquawn Johnson, Aveon Bellamy, Traquaun Bellamy
Whiteville
Phillip Powell, Bradley Pridgen
Honorable mention
Jateik Martin, Cameron Smith, Cameron Richardson
South Robeson
Cameron Werrell
Honorable mention
Jarurias Davis, Zackary Carter
East Columbus
Donavan Worley
Honorable mention
Graylan Daniels, TJ Barr
West Bladen
Jimmy Williams
Honorable mention
Gerardo Reyes, Johnathon Robinson
East Bladen
Sincere Smith
Honorable mention
Adonis Avery, Messiah Leach
GIRLS
Player of the Year — Taya Jones, Red Springs
Coach of the Year — Patty Evers, East Bladen
All-conference and honorable mention
East Bladen
JaTyra Moore-Peterson, Erica McKoy, Patience Ward, Lorna Mendell
Honorable mention
Ashley Hardin, Sherdajah Brown, Anna Kate White
Red Springs
Taya Jones, Katelyn Culbreth, Tariah Ferguson
Honorable mention
Taylynn Atkinson, Jalexis Bratcher
Whiteville
Nsaia Rogers, Breanna McCellon, Ruth Maldonado
Honorable
Marquasia Smith, Alex Bellamy
St. Pauls
TJ Eichelberger, Diamond Simms- Moore
Honorable
Shaquan Anderson, Kenija McGougan, Mackenzie Ransom
East Columbus
Tia Campbell, Shynicquel Watson, Rodsalind Harper
Honorable mention
Hope Freedom, Arianna Daniels
West Columbus
Annela Tiffany, Willow Stackhouse
Honorable mention
Tah’nijah McKoy
Fairmont
Kiara Page
Honorable mention
Jafaye William, Krishay Moore
West Bladen
Patience Parker
Honorable mention
Chasity Lacey, Elizabeth Albright
South Columbus
Caila Turbeville
Honorable mention
Carson Powell, Haley Rising
South Robeson
Nytia Lewis
Honorable mention
Tellia Page, Zanetta Ellerbe