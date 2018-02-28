2018 Three Rivers Conference awards

BOYS

Player of the Year — Jake Brownlee, West Columbus

Coach of the Year — Montrell McNair, Fairmont

All-conference and honorable mention

Fairmont

Corry Addison, Derrick Arnette, Javon Morris

Honorable mention

Sidney McKeithan, Brent McDonald, Kaheem Pittman, Jaquan Hinson

West Columbus

Jake Brownlee, Dejour Smith, Kevon Lewis

Honorable mention

Deontay Bromell, Zach McPherson

Red Springs

Caleel Mitchell, Monte’ Wilkerson

Honorable mention

Jerry McDowell, Eriq McBryde, Nichorie West

St. Pauls

Aaron Revels, Sean McNeil Jr.

Honorable mention

E’monta Smith, Romeo Jordan, Anthony Campbell

South Columbus

Shiquaun Conyers, Zack McCoy

Honorable mention

Tyquawn Johnson, Aveon Bellamy, Traquaun Bellamy

Whiteville

Phillip Powell, Bradley Pridgen

Honorable mention

Jateik Martin, Cameron Smith, Cameron Richardson

South Robeson

Cameron Werrell

Honorable mention

Jarurias Davis, Zackary Carter

East Columbus

Donavan Worley

Honorable mention

Graylan Daniels, TJ Barr

West Bladen

Jimmy Williams

Honorable mention

Gerardo Reyes, Johnathon Robinson

East Bladen

Sincere Smith

Honorable mention

Adonis Avery, Messiah Leach

GIRLS

Player of the Year — Taya Jones, Red Springs

Coach of the Year — Patty Evers, East Bladen

All-conference and honorable mention

East Bladen

JaTyra Moore-Peterson, Erica McKoy, Patience Ward, Lorna Mendell

Honorable mention

Ashley Hardin, Sherdajah Brown, Anna Kate White

Red Springs

Taya Jones, Katelyn Culbreth, Tariah Ferguson

Honorable mention

Taylynn Atkinson, Jalexis Bratcher

Whiteville

Nsaia Rogers, Breanna McCellon, Ruth Maldonado

Honorable

Marquasia Smith, Alex Bellamy

St. Pauls

TJ Eichelberger, Diamond Simms- Moore

Honorable

Shaquan Anderson, Kenija McGougan, Mackenzie Ransom

East Columbus

Tia Campbell, Shynicquel Watson, Rodsalind Harper

Honorable mention

Hope Freedom, Arianna Daniels

West Columbus

Annela Tiffany, Willow Stackhouse

Honorable mention

Tah’nijah McKoy

Fairmont

Kiara Page

Honorable mention

Jafaye William, Krishay Moore

West Bladen

Patience Parker

Honorable mention

Chasity Lacey, Elizabeth Albright

South Columbus

Caila Turbeville

Honorable mention

Carson Powell, Haley Rising

South Robeson

Nytia Lewis

Honorable mention

Tellia Page, Zanetta Ellerbe

