Jones, McNair pick up Three Rivers Conference awards

LUMBERTON — Red Springs senior Taya Jones was named the girls Player of the Year and Fairmont coach Montrell McNair was named the boys Coach of the Year for the Three Rivers Conference basketball awards that were announced on Wednesday.

Jones, who will continue her basketball career at North Carolina A&T, averaged a career best 17.5 points per game and six rebounds a contest this year for Red Springs. She was joined by Katelyn Culbreth as the only other Lady Red Devils named first-team all-conference. Red Springs finished second in the conference.

McNair recognition is the fourth straight time he has been voted as the conference’s top coach. He directed the Golden Tornadoes to the Three Rivers Conference regular-season and tournament championship, and to the fourth round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.

Under McNair, Fairmont finished with a 29-2 record and had three players named first-team all-conference in Derrick Arnette, Corry Addison and Jayvon Morris. All three averaged double figures in scoring for the team, led by Morris at over 14 points a contest.

Red Springs’ Caleel Mitchell and Monte’ Wilkerson were selected to the first team and were key cogs for the Red Devils’ success this year to finish third in the league. Mitchell was second in the league in scoring at 14.5 points per game and shot 36 percent from deep, while Wilkerson averaged 13.5 points per game.

Aaron Revels and Sean McNeil Jr., were St. Pauls’ two representatives on the all-conference team, and Cameron Werrell, who averaged 14.5 points a game, was South Robeson’s lone pick to the team.

On the girls side, St. Pauls turnaround season was led by its two leading scorers, T.J. Eichelberger and Diamond Simms- Moore, and both were named all-conference. Eichelberger averaged over 16 points per game this season.

Fairmont’s Kiara Page was named all-conference as well as South Robeson’s Nytia Lewis.

West Columbus’ Jake Brownlee was named boys Player of the Year, and East Bladen coach Patty Evers was named girls Coach of the Year.

