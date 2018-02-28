Depth lifts Braves to PBC tourney win

UNCP Athletics Sophomore guard Micah Kinsey drives against Georgia Southwestern’s defense in UNCP’s 70-54 win at home in the Peach Belt Conference tournament quarterfinals. Kinsey scored 12 of the Braves’ 35 bench points in the victory. UNCP Athletics Sophomore guard Micah Kinsey drives against Georgia Southwestern’s defense in UNCP’s 70-54 win at home in the Peach Belt Conference tournament quarterfinals. Kinsey scored 12 of the Braves’ 35 bench points in the victory.

PEMBROKE — With seven players that got at least 20 minutes on Wednesday night, to say that The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team has depth is an understatement.

The Braves went eight-deep into their roster during the 70-54 win in the Peach Belt Conference tournament quarterfinals in the English Jones Center, and coach Ben Miller said that his reserves make the transition seasmless from starters to the bench players, and they came up in big spots to help the Braves secure the victory.

“We’ve settled into a great rotation with guys like Micah (Kinsey) and (James Murray-Boyles) that would be starters any where else and the minutes get fairly evenly distributed,” he said. “But to have that kind of depth, you wear into people.”

UNCP’s (24-5) bench outscored Georgia Southwestern’s (13-14) bench 35-0 in the win that advanced the Braves to the tournament semifinals on Saturday at Clayton State. The reigning tournament champs will take on third-seeded Francis Marion for a spot in the Peach Belt Conference tournament title game.

Heading up the charge of reserve points in the quarterfinal win was Murray-Boyles with 15 points and Kinsey with 12. Kinsey said that despite not starting, he still carries the mentality and energy of a starter when he check into the game.

“Like coach said, we basically have eight starters and I’m coming off the bench thinking like I’m a starter,” he said. “A starter has to do what he’s got to do.”

Kinsey stuffed the stat sheet with five assists, two blocks, two steals and three rebounds, and his scoring and defense came in big spots against the Hurricanes. With the score tight early, the sophomore guard scored six points in a run that made a five-point UNCP margin grow to 10 points with less than nine minutes to go in the first half.

Out of halftime, Georgia Southwestern drew closer to the Braves, that had a 36-22 lead at the break, using a 14-5 run behind the scoring of R.J. Sessions and Hasaan Buggs. UNCP responded behind the play of its reserves to go back up by nine, 46-55, with 9:05 left.

The Hurricanes’ last push cut the Braves’ lead down to 55-50 with 6:15 left after back-to-back layups by Buggs. On the next possession, Kinsey drove the lane and made a layup, came back on the defensive end to block Devin Watson’s jumper and then finished a run-out layup to spark a 13-4 run that lasted to the end of the game.

“There were stretches of that game where I thought they (Georgia Southwestern) had a little more sense of urgency, but I thought as the game went on, especially that second half, the guys cranked up our defense,” Miller said. “They did that even when it wasn’t easy offensively. That’s been a trademark of this team.”

While the reserves gave the Braves a lift, sophomore forward Akia Pruitt continued his elevated play in the Peach Belt Conference tournament, a year after being named tournament MVP during the team’s championship run. He scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half as UNCP took a 36-22 lead into the break, and also pulled down nine rebounds.

“It’s just the PBC tournament. They tell us when we get here that there is going to be no easy game, we’ve just got to play hard,” Pruitt said. “My focus is defense and rebounding and just let it all come to me.”

With Nigel Grant having a quiet night of seven points and nine rebounds, Pruitt’s presence was greatly needed.

“It was a physical game and I think that Akia and our big guys adjusted to that physicality,” Miller said. “Akia played through that, rebounded through a lot of that physicality and just got better and better as the game went on.”

Georgia Southwestern’s Buggs had a game-high 18 points and Sessions added 14 points.

The win caps off a 15-1 home campaign for the Braves.

In women’s basketball action, North Georgia topped UNCP, 58-49, to end the Lady Braves’ season.

UNCP Athletics Sophomore guard Micah Kinsey drives against Georgia Southwestern’s defense in UNCP’s 70-54 win at home in the Peach Belt Conference tournament quarterfinals. Kinsey scored 12 of the Braves’ 35 bench points in the victory. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Micah2018228236639.jpg UNCP Athletics Sophomore guard Micah Kinsey drives against Georgia Southwestern’s defense in UNCP’s 70-54 win at home in the Peach Belt Conference tournament quarterfinals. Kinsey scored 12 of the Braves’ 35 bench points in the victory.

UNCP tops ‘Canes to advance to semifinals

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.