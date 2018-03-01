Local Roundup: Fairmont opens with sweep of Knights

DUBLIN — The Fairmont baseball and softball teams opened the season with victories on the road at West Bladen on Wednesday.

In baseball action, Fairmont topped the Knights 20-4 in six innings behind a 12-run top of the sixth inning.

Seth Thorndyke and Mason Locklear each had four RBIs apiece and Skyler Hunt went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Andrew Smith picked up the win on the mound and hit in a pair of runs.

Fairmont won the softball contest 10-5.

Kaylee McMillan pitched a compete game for the Lady Golden Tornadoes and struck out seven Lady Knights. She got early run support with Fairmont posting eight runs in the first four innings.

Mya Strickland went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Grace McMillan hit a two-run home run. West Bladen’s Alara Cashwell hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs.

Fairmont hosts West Columbus on Friday.

Other scores from around the county: Ashley beat Purnell Swett 7-2 in baseball, South Robeson softball lost at West Columbus, 6-4, and West Columbus also won in softball against South Robeson, 19-5.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/sport-baseball201831124716184.png