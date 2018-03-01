Four Braves selected to all-PBC team

Pruitt Pruitt Grant Grant Watts Watts Allen Allen

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A week removed from capturing its second-straight Peach Belt Conference regular season crown, the 24th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team began to reap the benefits as Nigel Grant, Akia Pruitt and Brandon Watts grabbed all-conference notoriety, while Pruitt was named the league’s defensive player of the year.

It is the second-straight year that Grant and Watts have earned All-PBC nods, while Pruitt picked up the award for the first time and nearly a calendar year after being named most valuable player of the 2016-17 PBC Tournament as a freshman.

The release marked the most all-conference selections for the program since the 1990-91 campaign when Damon Green, Joe Robisch and Dwayne Watson all-earned a spot on the All-Carolinas Conference squad – two years prior to the Braves making a jump to NCAA Division II and the PBC. Pruitt’s defensive player of the year honor is the first for any UNCP basketball player in the history of the program.

A native of The Bronx, N.Y., Grant has played in all 29 games (28 starts) for the Braves this season and leads the club with 16.0 points per game. A 47.9 percent shooter from the field, Grant has scored 10 or more points on 25 occasions this season, while also registering nine double-double outings as well. He scored a career-best 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting in a win at league-nemesis Augusta on February 7, and matched a career-best with 13 rebounds on the way to a double-double outing at USC Aiken three days prior.

A 28-game starter for the Braves, Pruitt has tallied 12.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and a league-leading 2.8 blocks per game this season, while also shooting better than 52 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from the perimeter. The Winston-Salem product has turned in double-digit scoring in 21 outings this season, while also tacking up three or more blocks in 18 contests. He scored a career-best 25 points in the win at USC Aiken in mid-January, and matched a school record with eight blocks in the win at Columbus State four days earlier.

Watts, the only player to start all 29 games for the Black & Gold in 2017-18, is averaging 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per game heading into this weekend’s PBC Tournament semifinal matchup against Francis Marion. The Wesley Chapel native has scored 10 or more points in 21 games this season, while also notching a pair of double-doubles with a 15-point, 11-rebound effort against Mount Olive, as well as a 14-point, 10-rebound outing at Columbus State. Watts has scored more than 1,660 points during his collegiate career, and can move into the top 10 on the league’s all-time scoring charts with 10 more points.

The second-seeded Braves will face third-seeded Francis Marion (20-8) in the semifinals of the PBC Tournament on Saturday inside Clayton State’s Athletic & Fitness Center (The Loch). Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m.

Just one day after making back-to-back Peach Belt Conference Tournament appearances, the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team began to see the postseason accolades roll in, as senior Nyla Allen was named to the All-PBC third team and sophomore Avery Locklear won the PBC Elite 15 Award, the organization announced Thursday.

This marks the third-straight season a UNCP player has been named to the all-conference third team, as Allen follows in the footsteps on two-time All-PBC Selection Jonissa Monley.

An East Orange, New Jersey native, Allen paced the Lady Braves with 14.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in 2017-18. The senior racked up 34 assists, 32 steals and six blocks while playing all 27 games for the Lady Braves. The senior shot 41.5 percent (146-for-352) from the floor and canned 79.8 percent (91-for-114) of her attempts from the charity stripe.

Allen ranked in the top 10 of seven PBC categories: fourth in free throws made (91), free throw percentage (79.8) and defensive rebounds (153), seventh in points (398) and points per game (14.7) and eighth in points per 40 minutes (20.8) and field goals made (146).

Allen scored at least 10 points in 24 of the 27 games, including double-digit scoring performances in the final 23 games of the campaign. She logged seven double-doubles this season to give her 11 in her career and wraps up her two-year stint as a Lady Brave with 602 points and 355 boards.

Locklear becomes the second women’s basketball player in PBC history to earn the Elite 15 Award in back-to-back seasons and the only UNCP player to win the award twice. The Elite 15 Award is given to the tournament participant with the highest cumulative GPA. The Landis, native maintains a 4.0 GPA while majoring in history at UNCP. Modeled after the NCAA Elite 90 Award, this is the sixth year the PBC has presented the PBC Elite 15 honor.

Locklear averaged 6.2 points to rank third among Lady Braves this season and hauled in 2.9 rebounds per game. The sophomore tacked on 31 steals, 29 assists and eight blocks while playing in all 27 games for UNCP. She knocked down 84.3 percent (43-for-51) of her free throws and scored a career-high 18 points against Mount Olive on Nov. 17.

