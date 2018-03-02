Recognizing the unsung heroes of Robeson County basketball

LUMBERTON — There are players for every basketball team that leave very few marks in the scorebook, but their coaches can tell you that their play is what helps makes their team operate night-in and night-out.

They aren’t going to get a team a double-double every night or break scoring records, instead these players’ effort is what makes them so vital, even though they don’t get the clout and recognition like their teammates do. For the players that might not have been named all-conference or might not be on the all-county team that is released on March 18, this one is for you.

I felt obliged to name a player for every team that helped make the team go with their effort that went in behind the scenes. Oftentimes they are called “glue guys” so here is my Robeson County all-glue team.

Fairmont senior guard Malik Arnette did a little bit of everything for his team to help claim a conference regular-season and tournament championship. Being the shortest player that started consistently for the Golden Tornadoes, Arnette was another guard whose defensive presence caused fits for opponents.

With Kiara Page going down midway through the season, the Fairmont girls team leaned on the rebounding of Jufaye Williams to pick up the load that was missing with the walking double-double out of the lineup. The senior pulled down more than eight points a game this season, along with nearly a pair of steals a game.

With the backcourt Lumberton had and inconsistency at times in the post, Lacy Mitchell provided a lift during the team’s late run to make the NCHSAA state playoffs. Mitchell scored in double figures in four out of five games in late January, including a 20-point performance against Richmond. He averaged more than six rebounds a game.

The sixth man for the Lady Pirates, Zy Cade was a lift off the bench for the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament champs and complemented the play of London Thompson in the backcourt when she entered the game. As a sophomore, she averaged five points, two steals and two assists per game.

Darriante Parker, better known as “Speedy” to those who followed Purnell Swett this season, was quick to come on and make his presence felt on the court for the Rams as a junior. In conference play he had seven games in double figures and recorded eight games with three or more steals.

Chelsea Jones was a top scoring option for Purnell Swett this season and scored 21 points in the victory over Scotland where the Lady Rams ended their 42-game losing streak in conference play.

Red Springs’ Jerry McDowell stepped into a role this season that included him playing in the post, while only 5-foot-11, and being one of the top defenders against opponents’ offensive weapons. While only contributing around five points a game, the defense and energy he brought was worth more each night.

Tariah Ferguson’s high school career had been about setbacks, and this year she got a fitting end to her career returning back to the court after a pair of knee injuries that caused her to lose her sophomore and junior years. The Red Springs senior pulled down nearly three rebounds and also two steals and two assists a game.

Tyreek Burden’s impact on the stat sheet wasn’t impressive, but St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson raved about his play and effort several times this season in helping the Bulldogs in tough games.

Another young talent for the St. Pauls girls basketball team, Shakiya Floyd’s freshman year included her averaging two points, two rebounds and a steal a contest. Those numbers are expected to increase over the next three years with more development from coach Mike Moses.

After seeing minimal appearances for varsity last season, Daniel Murray became a key contributor for South Robeson this season in the backcourt. He had seven games scoring in double figures, and came up with the game-winner in the Mustangs’ 73-72 win over Purnell Swett in January.

For the South Robeson girls, Tellia Page was a big part of the offense as the point guard, but also on defense with nearly two steals a night.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

