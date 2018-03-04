Obluck beats out field at Rumba

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Tristan Obluck finishes the Rumba on the Lumber 5K in a time of 17:47 to win the race on Saturday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Tristan Obluck finishes the Rumba on the Lumber 5K in a time of 17:47 to win the race on Saturday.

LUMBERTON — The Rumba on the Lumber 5K race on Saturday was the last chance for Tristan Obluck to get a competitive race under his belt before running in the All-American Marathon in three weeks in Fayetteville, and the 33-year-old Wisconsin native braved the harsh winds and cold temperatures to cross the finish line first.

“It was fun. I’m training for the marathon so to come out here and win is fun,” he said. “It was windy and I hope it’s not this windy on marathon day because that will make for a long 26 miles.”

With a time of 17:47, Obluck, who is approximately 18 months into training for the marathon, topped John Piggott of Williamsburg, Va., by less than a minute to finish first in the men’s 5K race.

The wind was a factor for the combined 183 runners that ran in the 5K or 10K races. While it was a tough first half of the race for Obluck, the U.S. Army Captain had a little extra push behind him as he finished out the course that went navigated around Lumberton, and finished up at the Downtown Plaza.

“The first two miles you are hitting a headwind and on the way back you are getting a tailwind the last half mile,” Obluck said. “It was fun, but those first two miles it didn’t stop.”

Obluck said that competitive running has been something he has done since a young age with his father and is a release for him.

“I don’t do much outside of work other than run and work out. This is my therapy to blow off steam from work,” he said. “It is my free time, my hour, two hours or three hours a day.”

In the women’s 5K, Megan Rivera finished first with a time of 19:43 to beat out Lumberton’s Nikki Hansen in second.

Musa Gwanzura won the men’s 10K with a time of 39:09 and Mary Tramazzo won the women’s race in 39:56.

Army Captain wins 5K race

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym

