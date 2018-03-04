From the Fringe

Fairmont week in review

Jack Thompson, Stanley Carter, Drew Schuett and Ricky Marvin won last Saturday’s Texas scramble tournament. Kirk Hamilton, Bradley Hamilton, David Sessions and Brook Gehrke took second place. Richard Coleman, Brett Coleman, Sam Edens and CP Lewis were the winners of the second flight, followed by Mitch Grier, Darrel Powers, Bruce Thompson and James Thompson. Closest to the pin winners were Jerry King, Drew Schuett, Jeff Broadwell and Darrel Powers.

Bobby Benton and Charles Blackmon were the winners of this weeks Senior Shootout. Rick Rogers and Tim Moore were the second-place finishers. Marty Davenport and Jimmy Waddell were the winners of the second flight, followed by Joe Locklear who came in second. The third flight winners were Tommy Dyson and Gene Harrison, followed by Tommy Belch and James Humphrey. Closest to the pin winners were Joe Locklear, JD Revels, James Humphrey, and DJ Jones.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mark Lassiter – 68; Eddie Williams – 71; Eddie Butler – 73; JD Revels – 74; Butch Lennon – 75; Bill Link – 75; Daniel Leonard – 76; Ronald Moore – 76; Aaron Maynor – 76; Ken Spangler – 79.

Carolina Golf Club to host points playoff

Carolina Golf Club will start a points playoff on March 1 that will run every Tuesday and Thursday starting at noon. The cost is $20 a player and will have cash prizes.

Call the pro shop for information, 910-738-9400.

Lumberton Chamber tournament announced

The Lumberton Chamber Golf Classic will be May 10th at Fairmont Golf Club. Lunch will be provided at at 11 a.m. and competitors will tee off at noon.

Call Cindy at 910-739-4750 for more information.

Staff Report

Submit golf news to Jonathan Bym at jbym@robesonian.com.

