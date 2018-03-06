Monday’s Local Roundup

Lumberton tops Hoke in OT

LUMBERTON — A Brittany Ward goal after a deflected shot lifted the Lumberton girls soccer team to a 3-2 win at home over Hoke on Monday.

After a scoreless first half from both teams, Lumberton took a 2-0 lead in the second half behind goals from Ward and Christina Dickerson. The Lady Bucks tied the game up with a penalty-kick goal and an own goal to force overtime.

Mustangs shut out by Knights

ROWLAND — The South Robeson baseball team tallied just four hits in a 9-0 home loss to Village Christian Academy on Monday night.

Andrew Chavis led the Mustangs (1-2) with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate.

Starting pitcher Zack Carter picked up the loss for the South Robeson after allowing four runs and striking out one in 1 1/3 innings of work. Four pitchers saw action for the Mustangs.

Bryce Pfuntner earned a complete-game shutout on the mound for the Knights, who registered their first win after an 0-3 start to the season.

Second-half surge costly for Lady Rams

ROCKINGHAM — The Purnell Swett girls soccer team couldn’t overcome a second half rally by Richmond on Monday night, suffering its first setback of the season with a 4-1 loss against the Lady Raiders on the road.

Abi Lowry put the Lady Rams on the scoreboard first at the 16:28 mark with an assist from Layla Locklear.

A goal from Richmond’s Chloe Wiggins evened the score with five minutes left in the first half.

Richmond’s Valery Stanbridge found the back of the net with 18 minutes left in the game, and teammate Hanna Millen added a goal of her own almost six minutes later.

Stanbridge’s second goal of the night with around seven minutes left in the game secured the victory for the Lady Raiders.

Lady Red Devils open season with win

FAYETTEVILLE — The Red Springs girls soccer team picked up a 4-1 road win in its season opener at E.E. Smith on Monday evening.

Wendy Molina registered a pair of goals to lead Red Springs. Raynas Zangana and Abigail Castrejon each added a goal.

Gabrielle Pecina picked up three saves between the posts for the Lady Red Devils.

In tennis action, St. Pauls topped Fairmont, 7-2, and Lumberton best South View by an 8-1 score.

