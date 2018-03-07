Wednesday’s Local Roundup

Bowen leads Red Springs to win

RED SPRINGS — Behind a 12-strikeout outing from Darren Bowen, the Red Springs baseball team captured a 9-0 home win over East Bladen on Wednesday.

Bowen allowed three hits and a pair of walks during his 6 1/3 innings on the mound. His offense gave him early run support with four runs going up in the second inning.

Jaylen Mack led the offense with three hits and three RBIs. Jayshawn Carthens and Colton Locklear added a pair of hits each.

Seven-run inning lifts Purnell Swett to victory

PEMBROKE — Kaitlyn Hunt went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIS to help the Purnell Swett softball team defeat Pine Forest 8-1 on Wednesday night.

JaiLeana Deese, Torrie Butler and MariJo Wilkes combined to toss a two-hitter in the circle for the Lady Rams.

After picking up one run in the first inning, Purnell Swett erupted for seven runs in the second.

The Purnell Swett baseball team lost 11-2 to Ashley on Wednesday. Braydon Scott, Trevon Locklear and Brandon Brewer each recorded two hits for the Rams.

Big sixth inning gives St. Pauls the win over Tornadoes

ST. PAULS — Entering the bottom of the sixth inning with the scored tied, the St. Pauls softball team scored five runs in its half of the inning to fuel a 6-2 win over Fairmont at home.

Brianna Brewer rounded the bases with a base hit to the outfield that was mishandled for her to come around and score. She went 3-for-4 with an RBI and also struck out 12 batters as the winning pitcher. Kenija McGougan had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs.

Fairmont’s Mya Hunt, Morgan Scott and Constance Oxendine each had a hit to round out all the hits for Fairmont in the loss.

East Bladen routs the Lady Red Devils

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs softball team struggled to get its offense going against East Bladen in a 18-4 loss at home.

The Lady Eagles scored eight runs in the fourth inning.

Jack Britt tops Lumberton with big first half

LUMBERTON — An own goal for the second straight game came back to bite the Lumberton girls soccer team at home against Jack Britt in a 4-1 defeat.

The Lady Pirates knotted the lead at 1-all in the first half on a Brittany Ward goal, but the Lady Buccaneers tacked on a pair of goals, with one being an own goal to take a 3-1 lead into the half.

Emma Barnes had 14 saves for the Lady Pirates.

Lady Rams blank Scotland to open SAC play

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett girls soccer team shut out Scotland at home in a 5-0 win to start Sandhills Athletic Conference play on the right foot.

Abi Lowry and Maddison Oxendine each had a pair of goals and Bethany Hunt had one goal.

Lumberton tennis shuts out Hoke

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys tennis team won its Sandhills Athletic Conference home opener with a 9-0 win against Hoke.

Josh Britt, Cole Lewis, John Floyd, Jack Cherichello, Quinton Frederick and Connor Kinlaw each earned straight set singles victories. All six also earned doubles wins as well.

Seven county hoops players named to all-region team

Robeson County was well-represented on the all-region Distric 4 teams with seven total on the boys and girls side.

Lumberton’s London Thompson was the only one selected to the first team for either side.

Corry Addison from Fairmont was named to the boys second team.

Lumberton boys’ Jordan McNeill and Steph Lloyd, as well as Fairmont’s Derrick Arnette were voted to the third team. On the girls side, Lumberton’s Madison Canady and Taya Jones were picked to the third team.

