UNCP wrestlers prep for NCAA national championships

PEMBROKE — At the end of every practice, regardless of how good or bad it was, UNCP wrestler Tyler Makosy makes sure to shake the hand of head coach Othello “O.T.” Johnson and thank him.

Makosy, Nick Daggett, Eric Milks and Rodney Shepard all have a chance this weekend to hand Johnson the ultimate token of appreciation for his guidance: A national championship.

The four wrestlers are heading to Cedar Rapids, Iowa for the NCAA Division II national championships, which start on tomorrow and end Saturday.

“We feel good about what we’ve done thus far, training-wise and preparation,” Johnson said. “More or less, we just need to keep doing what we’ve been doing all season long. One of the biggest things we’ve been trying to stress to these guys is it’s just another tournament, and in a lot of ways it is.”

Makosy, a redshirt sophomore with a record of 31-13, qualified for the tournament at 149 pounds. He will face off against top-ranked James Pleski (26-1) of St. Cloud State on Saturday.

“Coach always says the work’s been put in at this point, so all there is to do is go out there and wrestle. I feel great,” Makosy said.

Johnson described Makosy as a ‘“true team player.”

“He’s a guy that really does everything you ask of him,” Johnson said. “He never has a bad attitude. Always asks what can he do more.”

Daggett (31-12) is a true freshman from Goldston. He will compete in the 125-pound division.

“This year’s been great for me,” Daggett said. “Coming in, I was pretty small so I thought I was going to redshirt. I started progressing through and gaining some weight, and filled out the 125 slot pretty well.

“I have big expectations. I want to win it. I’m in here, so why not win it.”

Qualifying for nationals resulted from hours of extra work Daggett put in before his career started at UNCP.

“We told him if you come here and train over the summer, it would pay dividends,” Johnson said. “Nick not only listened to it, but he executed. He came after he finished high school, picked different classes, and took advantage of the weight room hours with the strength and conditioning coaches to get bigger and be college-ready. “

Daggett will grapple with McKendree’s Marcus Povlick (25-15) on Saturday.

Milks (24-14) is closing out his career with the Braves as a redshirt senior. His opening matchup in the 157-pound division is against sixth-ranked Fernie Silva (18-3) of Notre Dame.

Milks attended Officer Candidates School, better known as OCS, this past summer and he plans on being an officer for the U.S. Marines after graduation.

“Our training’s been pretty focused with what we have to do and what we have to clean up,” Milks said. “We’re not looking to get new stuff done, but we’re looking to clean up the stuff we had trouble with at regionals.”

Johnson said the adversity Milks faced over his five years with the program should benefit him this weekend.

“That’s going to be a huge factor with wrestling in this national tournament, the fact that he’s been through so many ups and downs throughout his career here,” Johnson said. “I think it’s going to keep him poised and keep him rolling.”

Rodney Shepard (12-2), a transfer from North Carolina State and the eleventh-ranked wrestler at 165 pounds, will do battle with Koery Windham (14-15) of Adams State.

“This is what we work for, so I don’t really want to look at it different than any other match or tournament,” Shepard said. “It’s just wrestling, it’s what we practice to do. I’m excited.”

Shepard has developed a close bond with Milks, a connection that Johnson said motivates both of them to work harder.

“Their relationship as teammates and competitors has really helped elevate Eric and Rodney’s wrestling,” Johnson said.

Learning from the expertise of assistant coaches Blaze Shade and Juan Stimpson has also been beneficial for the four wrestlers. Both coaches represented the Braves at the national tournament at one point or another their tenures as student-athletes.

Makosy said Shade’s guidance was particularly helpful earlier in the season.

“He cut a lot of weight last year and I had to do the same this year, so listening to his advice and getting tips from him now and then helped me get to where I am now,” Makosy said.

The four wrestlers UNCP is sending the nationals is the largest group the program is sending since 2015 when it carried four wrestlers to the national championships as well.

By Brandon Tester

