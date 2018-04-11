McGirt returns to Carolinas at RBC Heritage

McGirt McGirt

HILTON HEAD S.C. — Being the only tournament being held in South Carolina during the PGA Tour schedule, Fairmont native William McGirt will have a strong following from local fans in his new state of residence this week at the RBC Heritage.

Since earning his tour card in 2010, McGirt has not missed the tournament with five cuts made in seven appearances at Harbor Town Golf Links, while also receiving support from fellow Wofford alumni. Much like in the past, Wofford’s alumni relations has planned a gathering for its graduates tomorrow after McGirt’s second round.

McGirt tees off the 10th tee in today’s first round at 12:30 p.m. with Patton Kizzire and Raleigh native Grayson Murray.

His best finish last season came in Hilton Head when he came in a tie for third the week following his top 25 performance in The Masters, finishing two strokes behind winner Wesley Bryan.

In his other six appearances, McGirt finished in a tie for ninth in 2016, a tie for 31st in 2015, a tie for ninth in 2014, a tie for 88th in 2013 and missed the cut in 2011 and 2012.

McGirt missed the cut his last time out two weeks ago at the Houston Open.

Bryan is grouped with World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and 2014 RBC Hertiage winner Matt Kuchar for the first two rounds, and will tee off the 10th tee at 8:10 a.m today.

After dropping two spots this week, McGirt currently is 88th in the FedEx Cup standings and is the No. 125 golfer in the World, the same position he was this time two years ago before his win in May 2016 at The Memorial.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

