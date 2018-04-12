From the Fringe

Fairmont’s week in review

Tommy Lowry and James Smith were the winners in this week’s senior shootout. They won in a playoff, defeating Mike Graham and Lee Hunt. Ted Williams and Clifton Rich won the second flight followed by Dwayne Emanuel and Harry Emanuel. Marty Davenport and Jimmy Waddell were the winners of the third flight with David Locklear and Larry Townsend taking second place. Closest to the pin winners were David Locklear, Ric Rogers, Tommy Lowry and Dwayne Emanuel.

Next week’s senior shootout will be played on Thursday at 9 a.m. at Fairmont Golf Club.

Best rounds posted this week include: James Cox — 69; Dennis Andrews — 71; Bill Link — 72; Dylan Thompson — 72; Eddie Butler — 72; Butch Lennon — 73; Andy Andrews — 73; Donald Arnette — 74; Rick Smith — 74; JT Powers — 74; Jasper Jackson — 75; Dallas Arnette — 76; Danny Glasscock — 76; Ken Spangler — 77; Robert Lawson — 77 and Ronnie Cox — 78.

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Willie Jacobs and Willie Oxendine won the championship flight of the Pinecrest senior shootout this week. They edged out Lee Hunt and Michael Graham who came in second place. Graham and E.J. Locklear were closest to the pin winners.

The next two weeks the shootout will be held on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Tournament on Saturday for UNCP PRSSA

The UNCP chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America is hosting the its ninth annual Make Par for PR tournament on Saturday at Pinecrest Country Club.

The four-man captain’s choice tournament is $50 a person or $200 for a team. Registration is at noon and starts at 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

For more information, email uncpprssa18@gmail.com.

Carolina Golf Club hosts 2-man scramble

Starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m., the Carolina Golf Club is hosting a two-man scramble tournament. The cost is $20 a player with prizes and skins games.

Two tournaments scheduled for Fairmont GC

The Fairmont Tornado football team will have their annual benefit tournament on Saturday with tee times beginning at 11 a.m. This will be a four-person captain’s choice format with an entry fee of $50 per player, which includes all golf fees, lunch and prizes.

The fourth annual Hearts-N-Hands Civitan golf tournament will be played on April 27 with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person captain’s choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player. Lunch will be provided.

Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 for more information.

Humane Society to host tournament

The John P. Williamson memorial golf tournament that benefits the Robeson County Humane Society will be held at Pinecrest Country Club on Apr. 21.

The four-man captain’s choice tournament starts with a 10 a.m. shotgun start and lunch will be provided at noon. Cost is $300 for a four-player team or $75 for individuals. For a hole sponsorship and a four-person team the cost is $350. The entry fee includes lunch, cart and green fees, mulligans, red tees and range balls.

Prizes include $360 for first place, $240 for second place and $120 for third place, as well as closest to the pin and longest drive prizes. The hole-in-one prize is $40,000 or mobile home from Prevatte’s Home Sales.

For more information call Dwight Gane 910-738-6541, Bruce Mullis 910-734-5068 or email Marion Thompson at tmkthompson@hotmail.com.

Lumberton Chamber tournament announced

The Lumberton Chamber Golf Classic will be May 10th at Fairmont Golf Club. Lunch will be provided at at 11 a.m. and competitors will tee off at noon.

Call Cindy at 910-739-4750 for more information.

Southeastern Health Foundation hosts annual tournament

The Swing for Good Health golf tournament will be held on May 3 at Pinecrest Country Club.

The tournament is hosted by the Southeastern Health Foundation. All proceeds from the event will fund medical, nursing and allied health scholarships for students who plan to work locally after their training is complete.

Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m. The captain’s choice tournament begins with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Cost is $90 per person. The deadline to register is April 27.

Call 910-671-5583 for more information.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/sport-golf2018412125814530.png

Staff Report

Submit golf news to Jonathan Bym at jbym@robesonian.com.

Submit golf news to Jonathan Bym at jbym@robesonian.com.