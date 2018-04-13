Local Roundup: Pirates snap skid with SAC win

FAYETTEVILLE — Kris Allen shut down the Seventy-First baseball team on Thursday, and also helped his own cause in Lumberton’s 13-1 road win to snap a two-game losing streak that comes at the end of a six-game streak with five losses for the Pirates.

Allen struck out 14 batters and allowed four hits. At the plate he had a pair of hits and four RBIs. Parks Ledwell added two hits, including a triple.

Lumberton returns home today to take on Richmond

Fairmont storms past Dillon Christian

DILLON — The Fairmont baseball team picked up a 10-7 win on the road over Dillon Christian.

Jayden Freeman had four hits, including three doubles. Seth Thorndyke had a trio of hits, including a home run and a double and Mason Locklear went 3-for-4 batting.

Thorndyke also came in to pitch in the fifth inning to pick up the win.

Fairmont won both games in softball over Dillon Christian, 4-0 and 4-3, with Kaylee McMillan picking up the pitching victories in both.

In other Three Rivers Conference action, Whiteville blew out South Robeson 24-0 in baseball. East Bladen swept Red Springs with an 11-8 win in softball and a 7-6 win in baseball.

Red Devils blank East Columbus

LAKE WACCAMAW — The Red Springs girls soccer team earned a 2-0 win on the road over East Columbus.

Wendy Molina had the pair of goals for the Lady Red Devils and Gabby Pecina had eight saves in goal.

Lumberton tennis tops Raiders

LUMBERTON — With four wins in singles action, the Lumberton boys tennis team defeated Richmond at home in a 6-3 match.

Josh Britt, Cole Lewis and Quinton Frederick each picked up two-set victories in singles action, while John Floyd won in No. 3 singles in three sets. Britt and Lewis claimed an 8-5 win in No. 1 doubles and Connor Kinlaw and C.J. Nemeroff won in No. 3 doubles by an 8-6 score.

