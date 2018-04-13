UNCP leads PBC championship by 11 strokes

Corley Corley Bare Bare

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The top three spots on the individual leaderboard are occupied by UNC Pembroke golfers and the Braves broke 300 for the first time ever at the Peach Belt Conference championships to hold an 11-stroke lead over No. 7 Flagler after 18 holes of the 54-hole tournament in St. Augustine.

UNCP’s 296 is its lowest score overall since September of 2016 and breaks its previous PBC Tournament best of 301 by five strokes. The PBC Championship record of 294 was set by Flagler in the 2017 edition of the tournament. The Black & Gold led the field in par-3 scoring (+2), par-5 scoring (-3) and total birdies (14) in Friday’s opening round. It’s the first time the Braves have led after a round of the PBC Championship since 2014.

The Braves (+8) bested host and seventh-ranked Flagler (+19) by 11 strokes on the par-72, 6,049-yard Slammer and Squire Course at the World Golf Village. Eleven more strokes back is third-place Columbus State (+30), while North Georgia (+34) and Young Harris (+36) are slotted fourth and fifth.

Freshman Maddy Corley (-2) finds herself four shots clear of the field after carding an opening-round 70, including a field-best six birdies. Corley bogeyed two of her first three holes, but bounced back with birdies on six of her next 11 to move to four-under. Corley led the field in par-5 scoring (-3) and total birdies (6) in the first round.

Sophomore Megan Munroe (+2) logged birdies on holes 10 and 14 to go along with four bogeys in a two-over par round of 74. She is solo second in the 25-player field after round one. Junior Alexandria Bare (+3) carded an even-par 36 on the front nine and a three-over par 39 coming home to shoot 75 and share third with Flagler’s Natalia Azcue, who had the round’s only eagle.

Sophomore Katy Flax used birdies on holes 8 and 11 to card a 77 on Friday and is in a two-way tie for eighth, while senior Savannah Thompson is tied 17th after an opening-round 81. She birdied holes 6 and 9 to make the turn at three-over, but played the back nine in six-over to close at nine-over par.

UNCP will tee off in Saturday’s second round at 9:05 a.m. as it looks for its third PBC Tournament title and first since 2014.

Corley named Freshman of the Year, Bare earns all-PBC honor

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — With the Peach Belt Conference Championship getting underway Friday morning, UNC Pembroke golfers Maddy Corley and Alexandria Bare have been named to the All-PBC team, while Corley earned Freshman of the Year honors, the league recently announced.

Corley becomes the third Braves golfer to be named Freshman of the Year and the first since Dana Watkins in 2011. Corley and Bare both pick up the all-league nod for the first time, as Corley was lauded with first-team recognition and Bare earned a spot on the second team. This marks the ninth-consecutive season at least one UNCP player has been represented on the all-conference squad.

A Charlotte, North Carolina native, Corley played in 19 of UNCP’s 21 competitive rounds in her freshman season and led the team with a 75.9 scoring average, which ranks fourth in the PBC. She won her first collegiate event Feb. 3-4 at the Barton Invitational at Kiawah with rounds of 70 and 78 at the Oak Point Golf Club. Corley grabbed a fourth-place finish at the UNCP-hosted Sunoco Campbell Oil Classic and logged five top-20 finishes in eight tournaments. Her three-under par 69 in the first round of the Peggy Kirk Bell Invitational was the lowest single round among all Braves and tied for second-lowest in the PBC this season.

Bare, a Kannapolis, North Carolina native, ranked second on the team and ninth in the PBC with a 78.0 stroke average in 21 rounds this season. She played in every competitive round as a junior and logged a pair of 10th-place finishes and a 16th-place finish as well. Bare tied for tenth at the Myrtle Beach Intercollegiate Oct. 2-3 with two rounds of 77 and finished solo 10th at the Sunoco Campbell Oil Classic March 26-27 with rounds of 76-78-77 at the River Landing Golf Club. Her lowest round of the season came in the third round of the Lady Moc Golf Classic when the junior carded an even-par 72.

