Floyd fights for solid outing in Fairmont’s win over St. Pauls

Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Randy Floyd throws a pitch against St. Pauls on Friday night. Floyd tallied nine strikeouts while allowing one hit over four innings to help the Golden Tornadoes earn a 12-0 win over the Bulldogs. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Randy Floyd throws a pitch against St. Pauls on Friday night. Floyd tallied nine strikeouts while allowing one hit over four innings to help the Golden Tornadoes earn a 12-0 win over the Bulldogs.

ST. PAULS — Heading into Fairmont’s baseball game on Friday against St. Pauls, Randy Floyd wasn’t sure if he’d be able to take the mound for the Golden Tornadoes.

“I came in and felt a little fatigued, but I pitched pretty good,” Floyd said.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke commit’s description of his outing almost didn’t do justice to his masterful outing against the Bulldogs . He allowed one hit and registered nine strikeouts while walking one batter in four innings to help the Golden Tornadoes earn a 12-0 victory on the road Friday.

Seth Thorndyke took over on the mound and finished off the combined one-hitter while striking out five over three innings of work.

“Coming in, we were a little worried about Randy,” Fairmont head coach Sandy Thorndyke said. “We didn’t play him yesterday, giving him his rest. We were worried about how long he could go. We wanted him to throw about 50 pitches, and he was able to do that.”

Floyd got out to a quick start by striking out the side in the first inning. He logged two more strikeouts in the second inning and subjected three more Bulldogs (6-10, 4-8 TRC) to the same fate in the third after hitting the leadoff batter.

Fairmont’s (13-3, 8-3 TRC) offense provided early support for Floyd by logging five runs against St. Pauls starter D.J. Hinson in the first inning.

Thorndyke put the Golden Tornadoes on the scoreboard with an RBI single. Skyler Hunt followed by driving in Floyd from third base with a sacrifice fly. Jayden Freeman followed with an RBI single.

Halon Oxendine capped off the rally with a two-RBI single.

Hinson found his rhythm, and stifled the Golden Tornadoes until Marcus Johnson took over with one out in the fifth inning.

The Golden Tornadoes padded their lead with six runs in the seventh inning.

Richardson drew a bases-loaded walk and Marcus Ransom hit a sacrifice fly to increase Fairmont’s lead to eight runs. Floyd picked up an RBI double, and two runs scored in the following at-bat after a passed ball by the Bulldogs.

Michael Richardson drove in a run for Fairmont on a bases-loaded groundout, but Johnson notched a strikeout to end the inning.

Hunt hit an RBI single to bring in Fairmont’s final run.

Austin Locklear registered the only hit for St. Pauls with a two-out single in the fourth inning.

“There’s not much you can do against Randy,” St. Pauls head coach Matthew Hunt said. “Randy’s a pretty good pitcher. He throws strikes and pumps it up there real fast and has a good breaking ball.”

Hunt, Oxendine and Richardson each finished with a pair of RBIs for the Golden Tornadoes, who are now 2-1 against the Bulldogs this season.

“We hit the ball well tonight. We hit in streaks,” Thorndyke said. “Sometimes the bottom carries us, sometimes the top carries us.”

Late error helps Lady Bulldogs top Fairmont

With the score tied in the eight inning, an error in the outfield by the Fairmont softball team turned a single by St. Pauls’ Kenija McGougan into a walk-off score as the Lady Bulldogs pulled off a 4-3 victory on Friday night.

Brianna Brewer notched 12 strikeouts in the circle for St. Pauls. Kourtney Sanchious and Meagan Butler both went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Lady Bulldogs.

Mya Strickland finished 2-for-4 with an RBI for Fairmont. Courtney Purvis was 1-for-4 with an RBI and Mackenzie Johnson was 1-for-4 with a triple.

Both teams were hampered defensively by errors. St. Pauls finished with six and Fairmont had three.

Brandon Tester Staff writer

Reach Brandon Tester at 910-816-1989 or btester@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

