Local Roundup: Pirates fight but fall short to Richmond

LUMBERTON — After being held to one hit and allowing nine runs in the first inning against Richmond on Tuesday, the Lumberton softball team had better success on both sides of the ball on Friday night.

Despite an improvement with the bats from the Lady Pirates, runs in the fifth and sixth innings from the Lady Raiders were enough for a 13-6 Sandhills Athletic Conference win.

“We came out and played a lot better than Tuesday. We competed and just let it get away from us there late,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “They it hit pretty good and we didn’t make plays that we were supposed to make. I was pleased with how our girls came back after getting beat 13-0.”

Lumberton (11-5, 5-3 SAC) took a 5-2 lead after four innings over Richmond (13-3, 10-0 SAC) as Morgan Britt was cruising in the early goings of the game in the circle. In the third innings, the Lady Pirates scored four runs when Madison Canady hit an infield single to score a run and an errant throw to second base scored another run. LeeAnn Nobles followed her up with a two-run single up the middle.

Richmond trimmed the lead with a Paige Ransom RBI single that made it 4-2 in the top of the fourth. Kasey West stretched the lead back to three runs in the bottom of the frame with an RBI single to score Katie Kinlaw.

After tossing a five-inning, one-hit outing on Tuesday against Lumberton, Greyson Way allowed nine hits and six runs to the Lady Pirates, while also striking out six batters.

In the top of the fifth and sixth innings, the game broke open for the Lady Raiders as they posted 10 combined runs in the two innings to jump ahead 12-5 heading to the final inning. Way hit a three-run homer in the top of the four-run fifth inning and Paige Ransom hit a two-run home run to cap off a six-run sixth inning.

Britt finished the game allowing 16 hits and 11 walks, while also earning six strikeouts.

“That’s a good-hitting team. We’re still trying to find ourselves,” Register said. “Our thing here is we want to get hot these last couple weeks and push it to the end and maybe get Richmond again in the conference tournament.”

Ransom and Bri Baysek led Richmond with three hits apiece, while Ransom added four RBIs in the contest. West was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs for Lumberton, while Canady also added two hits.

Lumberton looks to snap its skid that started in the Slugfest champions game of three losses in four games as it takes on Scotland at home on Tuesday. Richmond can clinch the conference with a win over Seventy-First on Tuesday.

In baseball, UNCP signee Jonathan Lee made quick work of the Lumberton baseball team as Richmond’s lefty tossed five innings of three-hit baseball in an 11-0 win.

Lee fanned 12 of the 15 outs for the Raiders in the win while his offense posted runs in bunches in the five innings. Kris Allen had a triple and Tyler Jacobs and Parks Ledwell each added a single for the Pirates.

20-run inning propels Lady Rams to win

PEMBROKE — With 20 runs coming in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Purnell Swett softball team earned a 25-0 win over Seventy-First at home on Friday.

JaiLeana Deese allowed one hit in four innings and struck out eight in the circle.

Torrie Butler had a pair of triples with four RBIs, Kierra Locklear had two triples and four RBIs as well and Shyane Oxendine had a double and two RBIs.

The Purnell Swett baseball team topped Seventy-First 14-4 in five innings.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

