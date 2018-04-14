From the Fringe

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian The four-man team of Brandon Hunt, Kayland Freeman, Larry Freeman and Wayne Beasley shot a 62 to win the Make Par for PR captain’s choice tournament put on by UNCP PRSSA at Pinecrest Country Club on Saturday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian The four-man team of Brandon Hunt, Kayland Freeman, Larry Freeman and Wayne Beasley shot a 62 to win the Make Par for PR captain’s choice tournament put on by UNCP PRSSA at Pinecrest Country Club on Saturday.

Lawson hits ace at Fairmont

Robert Lawson made a hole-in-one on the 147-yard fifteenth hole at Fairmont Golf Club. Lawson made the shot using a 6-iron.

Fairmont week in review

Tommy Lowry and James Smith were this week’s senior shootout winners, defeating Wayne and Grady Beasley in a playoff. Tommy Dyson and Gene Harrison were the winners of the second flight, followed by Dexter Jones and Tim Locklear. Richard Moore and Tommy Dyson were the closest to the pin winners.

Next week’s senior shootout will be played on Thursday at Fairmont Golf Club at 9am.

Top rounds posted this week include: Donald Arnette 74; David Sessions 74; Dallas Arnette 76; Tommy Davis 76; Kevin Davis 77; Danny Lassiter 77 and Joe Marks 77.

Revels, Wall win Pinecrest shootout

The two-man team of J.D. Revels and Al Wall on the Pinecrest senior shootout this week. The pair beat out Willie Jacobs and Willie Oxendine.

Tiger Willie and Lee Hunt won the closest to the hole winners.

The next Pinecrest senior shootout will be Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Carolina Golf Club hosts 2-man scramble

Starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m., the Carolina Golf Club is hosting a two-man scramble tournament. The cost is $20 a player with prizes and skins games.

Humane Society to host tournament

The John P. Williamson memorial golf tournament that benefits the Robeson County Humane Society will be held at Pinecrest Country Club on Apr. 21.

The four-man captain’s choice tournament starts with a 10 a.m. shotgun start and lunch will be provided at noon. Cost is $300 for a four-player team or $75 for individuals. For a hole sponsorship and a four-person team the cost is $350. The entry fee includes lunch, cart and green fees, mulligans, red tees and range balls.

Prizes include $360 for first place, $240 for second place and $120 for third place, as well as closest to the pin and longest drive prizes. The hole-in-one prize is $40,000 or mobile home from Prevatte’s Home Sales.

For more information call Dwight Gane 910-738-6541, Bruce Mullis 910-734-5068 or email Marion Thompson at tmkthompson@hotmail.com.

Fairmont GC hosts Civitans tourney

The fourth annual Hearts-N-Hands Civitan golf tournament will be played on April 27 with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person captain’s choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player. Lunch will be provided.

Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 for more information.

Southeastern Health Foundation hosts annual tournament

The Swing for Good Health golf tournament will be held on May 3 at Pinecrest Country Club.

The tournament is hosted by the Southeastern Health Foundation. All proceeds from the event will fund medical, nursing and allied health scholarships for students who plan to work locally after their training is complete.

Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m. The captain’s choice tournament begins with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Cost is $90 per person. The deadline to register is April 27.

Call 910-671-5583 for more information.

Lumberton Chamber tournament announced

The Lumberton Chamber Golf Classic will be May 10th at Fairmont Golf Club. Lunch will be provided at at 11 a.m. and competitors will tee off at noon.

Call Cindy at 910-739-4750 for more information.

Staff Report

Submit golf news to Jonathan Bym at jbym@robesonian.com.

