Youth hoops team takes flight

The Robeson Flight won the Championship at the 15-and-under AAU basketball tournament in Durham on April 7, defeating the Bull City All-Stars 53-47. The Flight is composed of 13-, 14- and 15-year-old basketball players from Robeson County. Pictured from left to right, front row, coach Hollis McNeill, Jadarius Chatman, Tazarri Butler, Ethan Brewington, Chandler McNeill, Charlie Miller and Nolan Locklear. Back row, Hayden Hickman, Jacoby Lowery, Aaron Maynor, Jacob Britt, Cameron Ferguson and Jaston Williamson.