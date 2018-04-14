Lady Braves 18 holes from PBC golf title

Corley Corley

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — All five golfers for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke shot in the 70s on Saturday in the second round of the Peach Belt Conference Championship, and the Braves maintained their position atop the leaderboard after 36 holes of the 54-hole tournament, while freshman Maddy Corley is clinging to first place among the individual ranks.

Host and seventh-ranked Flagler (+38) inched closer to the Braves with a second-round 307, while the Braves (+29) carded a Saturday 309 on the par-72, 6,049-yard Slammer & Squire Course at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine. UNCP leads the five team field in par-3 scoring (+11), par-5 scoring (-4) and total birdies (21) through two rounds. Young Harris (+64) jumped up two spots into third with a second-round 316, while North Georgia (+68) and Columbus State (+72) sit fourth and fifth with 18 holes to play.

Corley (+5), the PBC Freshman of the Year, saw her lead dwindle from four strokes down to one after a second-round 79, but the Charlotte native still leads the field in total birdies with seven. She logged her only birdie on Saturday on the par-4 fifth hole. Sophomore Megan Munroe (+6) is just one shot off the lead after carding a 76 on Saturday, including a pair of birdies on holes 1 and 8. Munroe leads the 25-player field in par-4 scoring at +2.

Junior Alexandria Bare (+9) fell four spots on the leaderboard into solo seventh with a second-round 78, including birdies on holes 8 and 11. Sophomore Katy Flax (+10) is just one shot behind Bare and remained in eight place after her second-straight 77. Savannah Thompson (+15) was the second-biggest mover in the field, as the senior leapt five spots into a tie for 12th with a Saturday 78.

The Braves will tee off in the third and final round of the PBC Tournament at 9:05 a.m. today. UNCP is looking for its third league title and first since 2014.

Corley https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Corley201841421203864.jpg Corley