Baseball is back

David Bradley | The Robesonian Players from different teams in the West Robeson Baseball Association take in the organization’s opening day ceremonies at James Dial Memorial Park on Friday in Rowland. Area youth baseball starts up this the coming weeks, and will end with the Dixie Youth World Series at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex in July.

David Bradley | The Robesonian

Players from different teams in the West Robeson Baseball Association take in the organization’s opening day ceremonies at James Dial Memorial Park on Friday in Rowland. Area youth baseball starts up this the coming weeks, and will end with the Dixie Youth World Series at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex in July.

David Bradley | The Robesonian Players from different teams in the West Robeson Baseball Association take in the organization’s opening day ceremonies at James Dial Memorial Park on Friday in Rowland. Area youth baseball starts up this the coming weeks, and will end with the Dixie Youth World Series at the Ray Pennington Athletic Complex in July.