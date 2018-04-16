McGirt shoots a 74 on the final day to finish in a tie for 70th at RBC Heritage

McGirt McGirt

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Fairmont native William McGirt shot his highest round of the tournament at the RBC Heritage on Sunday and fell nine spots on the leaderboard in the process.

With a 3-over 74, McGirt dropped in a tie for 70th at the event played at Harbor Town Golf Links, and earned three FedEx Cup points and $13,400 in cash earnings.

Currently, McGirt is 89th on the FedEx Cup standings and has $594,961 in earning this season that is past the midway point.

After birdies on two of his first five holes on Sunday, McGirt had three consecutive bogeys as he made the turn on Nos. 8, 9 and 10 to fall over par. A double bogey on No. 16 after an errant tee shot dropped him to 3 over for the tournament before closing with a birdie on the 72nd hole to get a stroke back.

McGirt will play in this week’s Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course.

Satoshi Kodaira won the tournament on the third playoff hole over Si Woo Kim after firing a final round 66.

