UNCP golf has title slip from grasp

Bare Bare Corley Corley

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — On a day in which wind gusts reached upwards of 25 miles per hour, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke golf team was overtaken by host and seventh-ranked Flagler for the team title, but the Braves recorded their best team finish at the Peach Belt Conference Championship since a victory in the 2014 edition of the tournament.

After leading at the conclusion of rounds one and two, the Lady Braves (+68) slipped into second with a final-round 327 on Sunday on the par-72, 6,049-yard Slammer & Squire Course at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine. UNCP led the field in par-5 scoring (+7) and total birdies (23) in all three rounds, but were done in by 40 bogeys or worse in Sunday’s final round.

No. 7 Flagler (+66) shot a Sunday-best 316 to claim the team title by two strokes over the Lady Braves. The Saints become the first team in PBC history to win back-to-back women’s golf championships after a six-stroke victory last season. North Georgia (+101) surpassed Young Harris (+105) with a final-round 321 for a third-place finish in the five-team field, while Columbus State (+108) carded a Sunday 324 to finish fifth.

Competing in her first PBC Championship, PBC Freshman of the Year Maddy Corley (+16) fell into a tie for second with a final-round 83. Junior Alexandria Bare (+16) leapt five spots into a share of second and was one of only seven players to card a round in the 70s on Sunday with a 79. Bare’s second-place finish is her best postseason finish of her three-year career.

Sophomore Megan Munroe (+17) finished solo fifth after a 14th-place finish in her postseason debut last season. Munroe shot a final-round 83 to fall from second to fifth. Katy Flax (+24) bested her 2017 PBC finish by four spots with an 11th-place finish. She carded a Sunday 86 after 77s in rounds one and two. Senior Savannah Thompson (+25) grabbed 12th after finishing in 16th the past two years at the PBC Championships.

North Georgia’s Megan Sobel, the top-ranked player in the field, carded a round-best 75 to jump from sixth to first and claim the individual title by five strokes over Corley and Bare.

Corley, Bare and Munroe were all named to the all-tournament team due to finishing among the top five individuals.

The Braves will now await the announcement of the NCAA Tournament field on April 30 to see if their season will continue.

Bare https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Bare201841613257849.jpg Bare Corley https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Corley20184161332411.jpg Corley