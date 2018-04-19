McGirt carries streak into Texas Open

McGirt McGirt

SAN ANTONIO — Having made the cut in four of his last five outings, Fairmont native William McGirt travels to the Lone Star state for the Valero Texas Open this weekend for his second of his five straight tournaments.

With a current run of cuts made that dates back to the Honda Classic in February, McGirt also has played the weekend at the Valspar Championship, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the RBC Heritage. Now he is at a tournament where he has made five of six cuts during his time on the PGA Tour.

His six times playing the par 72, 7,435-yard AT&T Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio, McGirt has an average finish of 36th in the tournament. He posted a tie for 37th in 2016, a tie for 40th in 2015, a tie for 31st in 2014, a tie for 37th in 2013 and a tie for 36th in 2011 in his five cuts made. His lone missed cut came in 2012.

McGirt tees off with Greg Chalmers and Sangmoon Bae at 7:40 a.m. from the first tee in today’s first round and 12:40 p.m. from the 10th tee tomorrow.

Defending champion Kevin Chappell tees off with Pat Perez and Xander Schauffele from the 10th tee at 7:40 p.m. today.

McGirt currently sits 130th in the Official World Golf Rankings and is 89th on the FedEx Cup points list.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

