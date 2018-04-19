Local Roundup: Hoke finishes off Lumberton in extra innings

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Kasey West launches a two-run triple to right field in the third inning of an 11-8 loss to Hoke at home on Wednesday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Kasey West launches a two-run triple to right field in the third inning of an 11-8 loss to Hoke at home on Wednesday.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton softball team came back from two deficits to Hoke at home on Wednesday, but a third was too much to surmount.

With two comebacks in the first seven innings, the Lady Pirates couldn’t come back from a deficit in the eighth inning as the Lady Bucks claimed the 11-8 Sandhills Athletic Conference win to tie Lumberton with Jack Britt for third in the conference standings.

Hoke (11-7, 5-6 SAC) scored four runs in the third inning to go up 4-0 on the Lady Pirates (13-6, 7-4 SAC). Jessica Cardona had an RBI double and Ina Womack hit a three-run homer later in the inning to build the lead.

Lumberton’s answer came with a Kasey West two-run triple in the bottom of that inning, a LeeAnn Nobles solo shot to lead off the fourth inning and Madison Canady’s two-run double in the fifth. An error in the top of the sixth put the Lady Pirates up 6-4 with three outs left.

Down to their last at-bat, the Lady Bucks scored four runs to go back up 8-6. Kiya Locklear and Cardona each had RBI singles and two other runs scored on wild pitches in the top of the seventh. Lumberton forced extra innings with a Canady home run and an RBI groundout from Ariel Allbrooks.

Hoke plated three runs in the next half inning on a Locklear RBI single, a wild pitch and an Alondra Jacobs RBI hit, while Lumberton went down quietly in the bottom of the eighth.

Cardona, Locklear and Kamryn Russell each had three hits for Hoke. Canady and Maynor both had a pair of hits to lead the Lady Pirates.

Hoke plays at Purnell Swett tonight and Lumberton travels to Scotland tomorrow.

Richmond blanks Lumberton soccer

LUMBERTON — Richmond used a goal by Morgan Hooks in the 60th minute to defeat Lumberton 1-0.

Lumberton had a chance to take the lead in the first half when Brittany Ward tapped the ball past Richmond goalkeeper Alexis Swiney near the box, but the Raiders recovered the ball before it could reach the goal.

After Lumberton goalkeeper Emma Barnes notched a save on a free kick by the Raiders, Logan Cameron pushed the ball into the box for the Lady Pirates and fired a one-on-one shot against Swiney with six minutes left, but the goalie was able to grab the ball and stall Lumberton’s comeback attempt.

Lady Rams earn lopsided win at home

PEMBROKE — Abi Lowry registered four goals to help Purnell Swett defeat Seventy-First 9-0 at home on Wednesday.

Maddison Oxendine and Layla Locklear both picked up a pair of goals and Mya Sampson scored one for the Lady Rams.

Pirates overwhelm Rams in win

PEMBROKE — The Lumberton tennis team swept all six singles matches on the way to an 8-1 victory over Purnell Swett.

Josh Britt, Cole Lewis, John Floyd, Jack Cherichella, Quinton Frederick and Bill Davis each earned individual wins for the Pirates.

The team of Britt and Lewis won their doubles match against Purnell Swett’s duo of Jydor Locklear and Jaron Cummings. Ben Brooks and Lacey Brooks defeated Davis and Connor Kinlaw to give the Rams their only win of the day.

