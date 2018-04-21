Pirates run aground at Scotland

Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Kris Allen attempts a swing on Friday against Scotland. Allen registered a home run and a double as the Pirates lost 13-3 on the road. Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Kris Allen attempts a swing on Friday against Scotland. Allen registered a home run and a double as the Pirates lost 13-3 on the road.

LAURINBURG — After beating Scotland in a walk off at home on Tuesday, the Lumberton baseball team looked out of place against the same opponent on Friday night.

The Scots scored six runs in the fifth inning and took advantage of five Lumberton errors to defeat the Pirates 13-3 in six innings.

“I thought Kris (Allen) pitched a good enough game to win. We just didn’t make plays behind him,” Lumberton head coach Jeff McLamb said.

Allen took the loss for the Pirates (5-12, 3-9 SAC) after racking up seven strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of work. He was pulled in the fourth inning after Scotland’s (9-7, 5-7 SAC) Daly Marcano hit a two-RBI double to give the hosts a 5-3 lead.

Seth Odum, Jordan Smith and Tyler Jacobs all took the mound in relief for the Pirates.

“Kris got his pitch count up, so we brought in Seth. After that, we struggled to find the strike zone, but we just didn’t play good enough defense to win,” McLamb said.

Allen went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run and a double. He also reached base on an error in his last at-bat.

His first appearance at the plate gave Lumberton an early momentum boost. Allen launched a home run over the right-field fence in the first inning to score the first run of the game.

Lumberton scored two more runs in the third inning. A balk by Marcano on a pickoff attempt to third base brought a run home and Odum plated another with an RBI single.

That proved to be the last signs of life from the Lumberton offense. The Scots took advantage of Lumberton’s struggles at the plate by scoring three runs in the third inning, two runs in the fourth, six runs in the fifth and a pair of runs in the sixth to end the game by way of the 10-run mercy rule.

Nick Callahan and Jackson Purcell both drove in two runs in the sixth inning to lead Scotland’s late rally.

McLamb said the biggest difference between this game Lumberton’s win on Tuesday was defensive mistakes.

“Errors, and then we had strikouts in key situations (on Tuesday), McLamb said. “Errors were the biggest thing.”

Five players registered two hits apiece for Scotland. Marcano and Tyler Faulk both picked up three RBIs.

Marcano pitched 5 2/3 innings for the Scots, giving up three runs on six hits and tallying six strikeouts.

In softball, Scotland beat Lumberton 6-5 in eight innings. It was the second loss in extra innings for the Lady Pirates that lost a chance to tie Purnell Swett for second in the conference standings.

Lumberton’s Erin Maynor had a pair of solo homers and LeeAnn Nobles added another home run of her own. Ashley Prevatte went 3-for-4.

Katie Lighthall tied the game for Scotland in the bottom of the seventh inning to send the contest to extra innings and Madison Williams had the walk-off single in the eighth inning.

Tornadoes held to two hits in loss

FAIRMONT — East Bladen freshman pitcher Kayleigh Raynor yielded just two hits to the Fairmont softball team while notching 12 strikeouts in an 11-2 victory for the Eagles.

Eight runs crossed the plate for the Eagles in the fifth inning after Fairmont put up its two scores in the fourth inning.

Mackenzie Johnson went 1-for-3 with a double and Kiara Page finished 1-for-4 for the Golden Tornadoes.

Erica McKoy led the Eagles with a 3-for-4 line at the plate. She had a triple and a pair of RBIs. Olivia Hollingsworth was 2-for-four with two RBIs.

Kaylee McMillan took the loss in the circle for Fairmont.

Big second half propels Lady Pirates to win

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton girls soccer team netted three goals in the second half to earn a 4-1 triumph over Red Springs on Friday.

Logan Cameron scored Lumberton’s first goal in the 21st minute with the help of an assist from McKnight Pope.

Brittany Ward started the second-half rally for the Lady Pirates with a goal in the 53rd minute. Morgan Miller found Logan Cameron for a goal in the 57th minute, and Lacy Malinsky found the back of the net off of an assist from Alysia Patel in the 73rd minute.

Lumberton takes a pair of loss to Scots

Brandon Tester Staff writer

Reach Brandon Tester at 910-816-1989 or btester@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

