From the Fringe

Courtesy photo The team of Tom Jones, Daniel Bullock, James Powers and BJ Johnson came in first place at the Arrested Potential, Inc., At-Risk Children golf tournament at the Pinecrest Country Club on April 14. Courtesy photo The team of Tom Jones, Daniel Bullock, James Powers and BJ Johnson came in first place at the Arrested Potential, Inc., At-Risk Children golf tournament at the Pinecrest Country Club on April 14. Courtesy Photo Joan Bowen,left, the past president of the Robeson County Humane Society, stands with John Haskins, Richard West, Knocky Thorndyke and Billy Bullock who won the 2018 John Williamson Memorial golf tournament on Saturday. The tournament raised over $13,000 for the Robeson County Humane Society. Courtesy Photo Joan Bowen,left, the past president of the Robeson County Humane Society, stands with John Haskins, Richard West, Knocky Thorndyke and Billy Bullock who won the 2018 John Williamson Memorial golf tournament on Saturday. The tournament raised over $13,000 for the Robeson County Humane Society.

At-risk Children golf tourney raises $7,000

Arrested Potential, Inc. hosted its third-annual At-Risk Children golf tournament at the Pinecrest Country Club on April 14. Approximately $7,000 was raised to support the after-school tutoring and computer lab programs.

“The 2018 Arrested Potential, Inc. At-Risk Children golf tournament at Pinecrest Country Club was a huge success this year. After having lost most of our computer lab inventory from Hurricane Matthew, this year was perfect, for the weather was perfect and we had exciting news to share regarding our reopening of the computer lab in the Fall of 2018. We’re already looking forward to next year’s event,” Gene Jones, the chief executive officer, said.

Winners of the tournament were James Powers, Daniel Bullock, B.J. Johnson and Tom Jones. Dwight Whitted, Earl Swann, Billy Thompson and Leroy West came in second place, while Donald Tanner, J. Scurlock, Dr. Michael Holland and Derrick McCarter finished third.

Fairmont’s week in review

Lee Hunt and Mike Graham were the winners in this week’s Fairmont senior shootout to beat out J.D. Revels and Hoyt Pierce. Bucky and Wayne Beasley won the second flight followed by David Locklear and Jason Lowry. The third flight winners were Tommy Belch and James Humphrey, with Ronnie Polston and Charles Howard taking second. Closest to the pin winners were Brad Hayes, Mike Graham, Tommy Belch and Ron Freeman.

Next week’s senior shootout will be played at Fairmont Golf Club on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Blake Bennett, James Bennett, Richard Bennett and Deet Bennett were the winners of the Fairmont High School football benefit tournament this past weekend. They won on a play off against Korey Deese, Jacob Freeman, Chandler Campbell and Christian Britt. Steve McQueen won the longest drive and Tomm Lee won the closest to the pin award.

Top rounds posted this week include: Greg Powell 71; Bradley Hamilton 72; Kirk Hamilton 72; Danny Lassiter 75; Richard Coleman 76; Butch Lennon 76; Dallas Arnette 77; Joe Marks 77 and John Barnes 78.

Will and Jacobs win senior shootout

Tiger Will and Clyde Jacobs won the Pinecrest senior shootout on Tuesday.

The pair topped the team of Michael Graham and Lee Hunt. Former coaches Knocky Thorndyke and Ronnie Chavis came in third place.

Will was also one of the closest to the pin winners, along with Bob Slahetka.

After being played the last two weeks on Tuesday, the Pinecrest senior shootout returns back to its regularly scheduled Thursday date this week at 9 a.m.

Carolina Golf Club hosts 2-man scramble

Starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m., the Carolina Golf Club is hosting a two-man scramble tournament. The cost is $20 a player with prizes and skins games.

Fairmont GC hosts Civitans tourney Saturday

The fourth annual Hearts-N-Hands Civitan golf tournament will be played on April 27 with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person captain’s choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player. Lunch will be provided.

Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 for more information.

Southeastern Health Foundation hosts annual tournament

The Swing for Good Health golf tournament will be held on May 3 at Pinecrest Country Club.

The tournament is hosted by the Southeastern Health Foundation. All proceeds from the event will fund medical, nursing and allied health scholarships for students who plan to work locally after their training is complete.

Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m. The captain’s choice tournament begins with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Cost is $90 per person. The deadline to register is April 27.

Call 910-671-5583 for more information.

Lumberton Chamber tournament announced

The Lumberton Chamber Golf Classic will be May 10th at Fairmont Golf Club. Lunch will be provided at at 11 a.m. and competitors will tee off at noon.

Call Cindy at 910-739-4750 for more information.

Submit golf news to Jonathan Bym at jbym@robesonian.com.

