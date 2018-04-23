‘Duke was home’: Fairmont’s Waters picks the Blue Devils

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont junior Jordan Waters takes a moment after putting on a Duke hat to announce his commitment to play football for the Blue Devils. Waters made his commitment with his parents, Tonya Flemming and Donald Waters, by his side. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont junior Jordan Waters takes a moment after putting on a Duke hat to announce his commitment to play football for the Blue Devils. Waters made his commitment with his parents, Tonya Flemming and Donald Waters, by his side.

FAIRMONT — The decision for Jordan Waters’ football future was basically made when Duke was the first to offer the junior wide receiver more than a year ago.

“When they offered me,” Waters said of when he felt his recruitment process was finalized. “I was just enjoying the process, but I always felt like Duke was home.

“It was more of an academic reason. I feel more at home when I’ve went to visit Duke all the time. I love it there. I stay in touch with the Duke coaches all the time. We talk mainly every night, more about football than life.”

Even though he made visits to other schools and received offers from Wake Forest and ECU afterward, it was hard for Waters to see himself other than a Blue Devil. While everyone else in the Fairmont High School media was still wondering which direction he would chose, Waters’ attire was a bit of a giveaway on Monday’s decision as he walked in with royal blue Jordan shoes with a black shirt with royal blue type on it.

Waters made his commitment official when he slipped off his over shirt to reveal a Duke shirt and then put the hat on his head to cheers from family, friends and school staff. The same ones he thanked before making his announcement.

“Thanks to everybody for coming and supporting me all this way. I want to thank everybody from my teachers to my teammates, to the janitors,” he said. “I want to thank my two parents. I have the best parents, they do everything. I want to thank all the coaches too for making this recruitment good and fun.”

In announcing his decision, Waters tried to keep the ones in attendance on their toes as he reached for the ECU hat sitting to his far left and then gave it a toss on the floor.

“I just wanted to get people nervous,” Waters said with a laugh.

Waters is coming off a junior campaign when he reeled in 976 yards and nine touchdowns for Fairmont. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving plateau as a sophomore.

While making the most of his time on the offensive side of the ball his first three years, Waters saw more time as a defensive back this season. Heading to Durham, Waters said the Duke coaching staff has him listed as an athlete and could play either as a wide receiver or a defensive back.

“I could be playing both sides of the ball. Whatever the team needs,” Waters said.

With Monday’s decision coming as just a verbal commitment to Duke, there is still a possibility that Waters could change schools between now and the signing periods in December and February. What lies ahead for Waters is something he says is out of his control.

“Only God knows,” he said.

The video of Waters’ commitment ceremony is on The Robesonian’s YouTube Channel.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont junior Jordan Waters takes a moment after putting on a Duke hat to announce his commitment to play football for the Blue Devils. Waters made his commitment with his parents, Tonya Flemming and Donald Waters, by his side. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Waters2018423152856852-1.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont junior Jordan Waters takes a moment after putting on a Duke hat to announce his commitment to play football for the Blue Devils. Waters made his commitment with his parents, Tonya Flemming and Donald Waters, by his side.

Fairmont’s Waters commits toplay football for the Blue Devils

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at jbym@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.