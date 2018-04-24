Weather alters busy week for high school sports

LUMBERTON — With rain soaking the local area over Monday and Tuesday, high school sporting events scheduled for Tuesday have been moved around.

The baseball and softball games scheduled at Purnell Swett against Lumberton has been moved to today at 7 p.m. The softball matchup pits the second- and third-ranked teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference against each other, as well as a rematch from the Robeson County Slugfest championship game. Sixth and seventh place in the conference are on the line in the two games on the baseball diamond this week.

Three Rivers Conference-leading Whiteville’s road trip to Red Springs for a baseball and softball matchup that was set for Tuesday has been moved to Monday. South Columbus at Fairmont baseball and softball games has been moved to Monday as well.

South Robeson at East Columbus baseball and softball games are pushed to Thursday at 6 p.m., while St. Pauls at East Bladen baseball and softball rescheduled the games for today.

In girls soccer action, St. Pauls at West Bladen was moved from Tuesday to today and Red Springs at South Columbus was postponed to Friday. Lumberton’s matchup on the road at Scotland was changed from Monday to Friday as well as Purnell Swett’s senior night contest against Hoke.

The Sandhills Athletic Conference boys tennis tournament at Lumberton was moved from Monday to today starting at 11 a.m.

