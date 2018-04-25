Local seniors get the Lumber River senior games rolling

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Robert Carter, 88, sends a ball down the lane at the Lumberton Bowling Center on Tuesday during the second day of action in the Lumber River senior games. Competitors — that came from Richmond, Hoke, Scotland, Bladen and Robeson counties — packed 23 of the 24 lanes at the bowling center on Tuesday afternoon. The games continue until the closing ceremonies on May 10.

Robert Carter, 88, sends a ball down the lane at the Lumberton Bowling Center on Tuesday during the second day of action in the Lumber River senior games. Competitors — that came from Richmond, Hoke, Scotland, Bladen and Robeson counties — packed 23 of the 24 lanes at the bowling center on Tuesday afternoon. The games continue until the closing ceremonies on May 10.

