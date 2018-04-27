Breeden claims 110-meter hurdles title

Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Kwashek Breeden, center, competes in the 110-meter hurdles during the Sandhills Athletic Conference Championships on Friday. Breeden won the race to secure Lumberton’s only individual championship of the meet. -

PEMBROKE — Despite the event’s start time being delayed by more than an hour, Lumberton’s Kwashek Breeden remained confident heading into the 110-meter hurdles at the Sandhills Athletic Conference Championships on Friday at the Dick and Lenore Taylor Track at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Breeden cruised to a victory in the event to earn an individual conference title and provide a bright spot in an otherwise unremarkable day for the Pirates.

“The way I set my blocks, I counted my steps. I knew how many steps I needed to take,” Breeden said of his approach early in the race.

“Heading into the season, I knew he was going to be one of the top guys in the conference,” Lumberton head coach Todd Nicoll said. “He came to practice every day and worked really hard.”

Lumberton’s boys team finished in seventh place with 24 points, while the girls team finished in the same position with three more points.

Purnell Swett, the only other Robeson County team in the conference, finished in last place on both sides. The boys team tallied 15 points and the girls team registered two points.

Jack Britt’s boys team took home the conference championship with 155.5 points. Pinecrest finished in second place with 144 points and Hoke took third with 135 points.

Pinecrest outpaced the field with 217 points to claim the girls championship. Hoke was the runner-up with 123 points and Jack Britt picked up 117 points for a third-place finish.

Richmond sprinter Dante Miller took home Male Runner of the Year honors, while Hoke’s Marquize Woodson earned the Male Field Athlete of the Year award.

Maya Singletary of Hoke was named Female Runner of the Year and Veronique Woodson was named Female Field Athlete of the year.

Jack Britt’s Tyler Hood took home Coach of the Year honors.

Purnell Swett earns record-breaking win

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett soccer team earned its school-record 11th win Friday night with a 5-0 triumph against Hoke.

Khaile Jones, Maddison Oxendine and Layla Locklear each scored one goal for Purnell Swett, while Abi Lowry found the back of the net twice.

Jada Jacobs picked up an assist for the Lady Rams.

Overtime duel ends in draw for Lady Pirates

LAURINBURG — The Lumberton soccer team scored to break a tie with Scotland in overtime, but the Scots responded late in the period to force a 2-2 draw.

Lacey Malinsky notched a pair of goals for Lumberton. She scored the first goal of the game as well as the tiebreaker in overtime.

By Brandon Tester Staff writer

Reach Brandon Tester at 910-816-1989 or btester@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

