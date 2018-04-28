From the Fringe

Will, Oxendine take Pinecrest shootout

For the third straight week, Tiger Will was on the winning team of the Pinecrest senior shootout as he and Willie Oxendine came out on top on Thursday.

The duo beat out Cliff Nance and Knocky Thorndyke. First Flight winners were Ted Williams and Bill Wieties and runner-ups in that flight were James Locklear and Craig Lowry. Bob Slahetka and Tim Locklear won closest to the pin.

The next Pinecrest County Club senior shootout will be Thursday at 9 a.m.

Top scores from Fairmont

The top rounds posted this week at Fairmont Golf Club include: James Cox 73; Dallas Arnette 73; Tim Moore 75; Jimmy Stone 76; Mitch Grier 76; Richard Coleman 76; Donald Arnette 75; Jerry Lawson 78; Ken Reed 78 and Tommy Newberry 78.

Carolina Golf Club hosts 2-man scramble

Starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m., the Carolina Golf Club is hosting a two-man scramble tournament. The cost is $20 a player with prizes and skins games.

Southeastern Health Foundation’s tournament is Thursday

The Swing for Good Health golf tournament will be held on Thursday at Pinecrest Country Club.

The tournament is hosted by the Southeastern Health Foundation. All proceeds from the event will fund medical, nursing and allied health scholarships for students who plan to work locally after their training is complete.

Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m. The captain’s choice tournament begins with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Cost is $90 per person. The deadline to register is April 27.

Call 910-671-5583 for more information.

Lumberton Chamber tournament announced

The Lumberton Chamber Golf Classic will be May 10th at Fairmont Golf Club. Lunch will be provided at at 11 a.m. and competitors will tee off at noon.

Call Cindy at 910-739-4750 for more information.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/sport-golf201842822926429.png

Staff Report

Submit golf news to Jonathan Bym at jbym@robesonian.com.

