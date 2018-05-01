Local Roundup: Golden Tornadoes weather the storm

Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Mason Locklear slides back to first base ahead of a tag from Harrison Gore of South Columbus. Locklear had an RBI and three stolen bases as the Golden Tornadoes won 7-6 on Monday night. -

FAIRMONT —The Fairmont baseball team was its own worst enemy in a 7-6 victory against South Columbus on Monday.

The Golden Tornadoes committed seven errors as they snapped a three-game skid with a win at home over the Stallions.

“We made errors, baserunning mistakes, didn’t get the bunts down, struck out looking and the good Lord still let us win,” Fairmont head coach Sandy Thorndyke said. “We must be doing something right somewhere.”

Randy Floyd made an unanticipated appearance on the mound for the Golden Tornadoes (15-6, 10-6 TRC) after starter Andrew Smith gave up the game’s first run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning and allowed the Stallions (10-9, 9-7 TRC) to load the bases.

“We had no plans to get him (Floyd) out there,” Thorndyke said. “We started Andrew, and I think I rushed him before the game, didn’t get him through his pregame routine. That might have been my fault.”

South Columbus’ Joseph Ward followed the early score with an RBI single, and Austin Long brought in another run with a bunt to put the Stallions up by three runs with the Golden Tornadoes coming to bat.

Fairmont responded early against South Columbus starter Kannon White, picking up six runs in the bottom of the first to steal the momentum from the Stallions. Logan Boeshore registered a two-RBI single and Mason Locklear was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in another run.

Fairmont’s other three runs in the inning came in from third base on passed balls.

Harrison Gore scored on an error in the second inning to decrease the deficit to two runs for South Columbus,

South Columbus tied the game in the fourth inning with RBIs by Robby Spencer and Jamie Harrelson.

Fairmont’s Seth Thorndyke, who wasn’t playing at full strength after recently being diagnosed with an MCL injury, brought in the deciding run with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning after Floyd got on base with a two-out single.

“I was looking for a pitch to square up on and I got one,” he said. “They had the steal on. It was pretty much like a hit-and-run but it wasn’t called.”

Floyd finished 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored for the Golden Tornadoes while picking up four strikeouts and giving up six hits in 8 2/3 innings on the mound.

Locklear drove one run in and tallied three stolen bases.

In the softball game, South Columbus earned a 12-3 victory over the Lady Golden Tornadoes.

Mya Strickland went 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple for Fairmont (12-10, 8-8 TRC). Kaitlyn Hunt was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Kaylee McMillan finished 1-for-2 with a home run.

Carson Powell led the Lady Stallions with a 2-for-5 clip at the plate, including a pair of triples and two RBIs. Lacey Sykes drove in three runs while going 3-for-4.

Anna Suggs picked up the win in the circle for South Columbus, while McMillan took the loss.

South Columbus outhit Fairmont 15 to seven, and the Lady Golden Tornadoes committed all of the game’s four errors.

Lady Bulldogs top East Bladen on the road

ELIZABETHTOWN — After taking an early lead, the St. Pauls softball team topped East Bladen 10-5 on the road.

Kaitlyn Locklear led St. Pauls with two doubles and two RBIs. Braxtin Kinlaw and Meagan Butler had a pair of hits and two runs each for the Lady Bulldogs. Brianna Brewer had six strikeouts in earning the pitching victory.

The St. Pauls baseball team lost 10-6.

In other Three Rivers Conference action, the Red Springs baseball team fell 11-1 to Three Rivers Conference leader Whiteville. On the softball field, the Lady Red Devils lost to the Wolfpack 21-3.

Purnell Swett, Fairmont golfers compete at regionals

SPRING LAKE — The Purnell Swett boys golf team came short of qualifying as a team to the NCHSAA state championships after its five golfers posted a combined score of 430.

Dakota Locklear shot an 80, Tyee Seals shot an 84 in his debut at regionals, Kajun Hunt shot an 87, Dustin Paul shot and 89 and Silas Woods shot a 90.

Fairmont sent five golfer to compete in the 2A Mideast regional at Land O Lakes Golf Club in Whiteville.

Daniel Leonard and Korey Deese both shot 91 at regionals for the Golden Tornadoes that carded 430 as a team. Jacob Freeman had a 121 and Aaron Parker scored a 127.

By Brandon Tester Staff writer

Reach Brandon Tester at 910-816-1989 or btester@robesonian.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

