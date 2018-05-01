Local Roundup: Lady Rams top Lumberton in soccer to advance to SAC semifinals

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett girls soccer team won its opening-round game of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament at home over Lumberton on Tuesday by a 3-1 score.

The Lady Rams took a 2-1 lead into halftime and then added a second-half goal to secure the meeting with Pinecrest in Wednesday’s semifinal match at top-seeded Pinecrest at 7 p.m.

Abi Lowry and Layla Locklear scored the first two goals and Maddison Locklear added the third goal for Purnell Swett. Lumberton’s Paola Carrera found the back of the net in the first half.

In other county soccer action, East Bladen shut out Red Springs 4-0, and St. Pauls lost 4-0 at West Columbus.

Rams upset Raiders in extras

ROCKINGHAM — The Purnell Swett baseball team won its fourth straight game with a 4-3 win in 10 innings at Richmond in the first round off the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament.

The Rams advance to take on Jack Britt in Wednesday’s semifinal at 7 p.m.

Coming back from a 3-1 deficit after the first inning, the Rams tied the game after a Chandler Brayboy RBI single to score Brandon Brewer in the fifth inning, and an Ethan Wilkings RBI single in the sixth inning.

In the 10th inning, Purnell Swett plated the winning run on a Troy McGirt RBI single.

Brayboy had two RBIs in the win with two hits, Wilkins added two hits of his own and McGirt had a team-high three hits.

Jeremiah Locklear allowed six hits and three runs in his seven innings on the mound for Purnell Swett before Eugene Wilkins came in to throw three inning of relief and keep the Raiders off the scoreboard.

Lumberton’s season ends in loss at Jack Britt

FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton baseball team lost 5-2 on the road at Jack Britt in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament.

Tyler Jacobs and Kelvin Ortega both had one hit in the loss. Kris Allen pitched three innings and allowed four Buccaneer runs to score, while Parks Ledwell pitched three innings and allowed one run.

Fairmont splits with Gators

FAIRMONT — Nine runs in the first two innings was too much for the Fairmont softball team to overcome in a 13-5 loss at home to East Columbus.

Grace McMillan had a home run, a triple and three RBIs for Fairmont (12-11, 8-9 TRC) in the loss. Mackenzie Johnson and Kaylee McMillan also added two RBIs apiece, while McMillan had two RBIs.

East Columbus’ (13-9, 11-6 TRC) Zae Flowers had three RBIs and three hits, while Alanna Deal had four RBIs.

Fairmont won 8-3 over East Columbus in the baseball game.

Seth Thorndyke went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Mason Locklear and Halon Oxendine each added two hits for Fairmont. Thorndyke had a two-run single in both the fifth and sixth innings. Andrew Smith struck out five on the mound.

In other county baseball and softball action, East Bladen topped South Robeson 10-0 in baseball, West Columbus baseball edged out a 2-1 win over Red Springs, Whiteville baseball won 13-1 in six innings against St. Pauls and Whiteville softball won 21-3 over St. Pauls.

