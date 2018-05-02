High schools offering $10 physicals

LUMBERTON — Area high schools are providing athletic physicals on campus in the coming weeks.

Purnell Swett will have physicals during school hours on Monday, Red Springs will have physicals after school next Wednesday, South Robeson will provide physicals at 2 p.m. next Thursday.

Lumberton High School is offering $10 athletic physicals for anyone playing sports in the 2018-2019 school year on May 10.

Physicals will be administered from 3:45 to 6 p.m. in the main gym of the school. A new physical and forms are required for each new sports season. The money raised from physicals go to help pay for the athletic training supplies that are used throughout the year. Raffle prizes will be given away for all who have their physicals done.

For more information, call Lumberton High School at 910-671-6050.

Fairmont will have physicals from 9 a.m. to noon on May 15 and St. Pauls will offer physicals on May 16.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/school-sport-roundup201852113636902.png