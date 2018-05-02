Lumberton’s Lloyd finds ‘relief’ in signing to play basketball at Fayetteville Tech

Lloyd - Brandon Tester | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Stephon Lloyd signs his letter of intent on Wednesday to play basketball at Fayetteville Technical Community College next season. Lloyd averaged 12 points, six rebounds and four assists per game in his senior season with the Pirates. -

LUMBERTON — In his four years at Lumberton High School, Stephon Lloyd has established a strong reputation for himself both on the court and in the classroom.

As the starting point guard for the Pirates the last three years, Lloyd showed off his well-rounded skill set by averaging 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in his last season with the team, and was twice named to the all-county basketball team. That was enough to catch the attention of college coaches, but his work off of the court helped him make an impression on his teachers and classmates.

“He’s a good student. You talk to any teacher in this school and they’re just going to start smiling whenever you mention his name,” Lumberton head coach Matt Hill said.

Lloyd signed his letter of intent on Wednesday to continue his basketball career at Fayetteville Technical Community College. The Lumberton native staying close to home was one of the factors that influenced his decision to become a Trojan.

“It’s a relief,” Lloyd said. “I feel like my decision was a good decision because Fayetteville Tech is a family program.”

Lloyd also participated in track and field and football during his time at Lumberton.

“When I came to Lumberton, Steph was really the face I wanted to make of the program,” Hill said. “I knew what kind of person he was just from everyone telling me. He exceeded my expectations.

“He’s a great leader and a general on the floor. He loves the game. He works hard.”

The Trojans reached the NJCAA Region 10 Final Four last season.

“They told me I could come in and play a lot throughout the season and in practice,” Lloyd said.

Principal Larry Obeda complimented Lloyd for being an ambassador of the school.

“The most impressive thing is his grades. Grades open doors to play sports, and you always have a backup plan in case things don’t work out,” Obeda said.

Hills said Lloyd, who intends on furthering his career at a four-year college after graduating from Fayetteville Tech, displayed substantial improvements in his game as his high school career progressed.

“He’s developed a nice pull-up jumpshot that’s really hard to guard,” Hill said. “Toward the end of the year he started knocking down threes. He’s very strong with the ball and rebounds well for a guard. He has a pretty good IQ of the game, and on top of that he’s very coachable.”

By Brandon Tester

