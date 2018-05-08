Local Roundup: Brayboy shoots a 97 on first day at state golf championship

FOXFIRE — South Robeson’s Zachary Brayboy fired an opening-round 97 at the NCHSAA 1A state golf championships being contested at Foxfire Golf and Resort on Monday.

Brayboy is in a tie for 59th place entering Tuesday’s final round. He tees off with Holden Straughan and Jais Norman at 8:45 a.m. on the Red Fox Course.

After opening with a pair double bogeys, Brayboy closed out with four bogeys on the next seven holes to shoot a 51 on the front nine. On the back, Brayboy strung together four straight pars, before recording a 9 on the par-4 18th hole to close out his round.

Lincoln Charter’s William Crook leads the tournament with a 1-over 73.

Pembroke Middle heads to middle school championship games

PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Middle School baseball and softball teams advanced through the semifinals on Monday and will host the county middle school championships on Thursday at 4 p.m.

In softball, Pembroke will take on Littlefield and Pembroke baseball plays Orrum.

Littlefield defeated Prospect 5-3 after scoring four unanswered runs combined in the sixth and seventh innings.

The late runs for Littlefield came after two bases loaded hit batsmen in the sixth inning and an Amelia Scott grounder that scored a two runs in the top of the seventh. Abby Mayers got the win in the circle for Littlefield and had a hit, along with Kaila Ortt and Emma Jones.

Prospect got offense from Angelica Locklear and Nyla Mitchell with two hits and an RBI each, three hits from Mahaley Locklear and Kylie Chavis and Alyssa Chmura with one hit each.

In baseball, Orrum topped Littlefield 14-1, and Pembroke beat out Prospect 9-2.

