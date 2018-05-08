South Robeson’s Zachary Brayboy takes tie for 57th at state golf championship

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian South Robeson’s Zachary Brayboy came in a tie or 57th on his first trip to the NCHSAA golf state championship. -

FOXFIRE — By shaving two strokes from his first-round total, South Robeson junior Zachary Brayboy finished the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A golf championship in a tie for 57th on Tuesday.

Teeing off at 8:45 a.m. on the Red Fox course at Foxfire Resort, Brayboy carded a 95 to finish with a two-day total of 192.

Much like he did on the first day, Brayboy found success on the back nine, but was also plagued with a big number. He shot a 43 on the back, that included five pars and an eagle 3 on the par-5 14th hole. He followed up his only hole under par in the tournament with a 10 on the par-4 15th hole.

On the front nine, Brayboy opened with pars on Nos. 1 and 4 before recording a pair of bogeys on Nos. 5 and 6. Over the final three holes of the front, he went 10 over combined to close his front nine with a 52.

Addison Beam of Highland Tech was the individual champion after shooting 150 over the two days. The Community School of Davidson County won the team title with a combined score of 640.

