Local Roundup: First inning dooms Fairmont in first-round exit to Dixon

HOLLY RIDGE — After posting three runs in the first inning, the Dixon baseball team held off Fairmont in the final six innings of a 4-3 win at home in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs.

Randy Floyd took the loss for Fairmont and struck out 14 to close out his high school career. The Golden Tornadoes (17-7) left nine runners on base in the loss.

Skyler Hunt had a double and a triple with two RBIs.

Dixon’s Carson Capps had two RBIs and a pair of hits. The Bulldogs play at Whiteville in the second round.

Red Springs falls at West Craven

VANCEBORO — Despite holding an early lead with Darren Bowen on the mound, the Red Spings baseball team allowed too many runs late in an 11-6 loss at West Craven in the first-round loss.

Bowen was saddled with the loss as the Eagles scored nine runs combined in the fourth and sixth innings.

Tyee Sampson had a double and an RBI, while Gabriel Locklear also knocked home a run. Bowen, Phillip Locklear and Colton Locklear each added a double in the loss.

West Craven left 10 runners on base in the win and had a home run and three RBIs come off the bat of Caleb Morris.

Page turns back Lady Rams

GREENSBORO — Page scored two goals in each of the halves to top the Purnell Swett girls soccer team in a 4-0 win at home in the first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs on Wednesday.

Victoria Moser added two goals and Caroline Fitzgerald added another for the Lady Pirates.

Cardinal Gibbons blanks Lumberton tennis

RALEIGH — In the second round of the NCHSAA dual tennis state playoffs, Cardinal Gibbons claimed a 9-0 win over Lumberton at home.

The Crusaders won all the singles matches in two sets and easily swept through the doubles matches with scores of either 8-2 or 8-1.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/school-sport-roundup_ne20185922475429.png