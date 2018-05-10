Former Fairmont standout named to PBC all-academic team

Lovin -

AUGUSTA, Ga. — As a testament to his dedication both on the field and in the classroom for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke baseball team, sophomore Cole Lovin was among 38 Peach Belt Conference baseball student-athletes named to the PBC Baseball all-academic team on Wednesday.

The team is part of a season-long program recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of PBC student-athletes in the classroom as well as on the field. To be eligible for the all-academic team, a student-athlete must participate in at least half of his/her team’s events and be either a starter or significant contributor, achieved a 3.3 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) and completed at least one full academic year at his or her current institution and has reached sophomore athletic eligibility. The PBC sports information directors oversee the program.

A native of Fairmont, Lovin has made eight appearances (three starts) for the Braves this season and has compiled a 1-1 record in 21-1/3 innings of work with 26 strikeouts and just six walks. He picked up his lone win of the season with 5-1/3 scoreless innings of relief work against Augusta in mid-February in which he struck out a season-best seven batters and did not surrender a hit.

Lovin currently maintains a 3.37 cumulative grade point average as a biology major at UNCP.

