Fairmont softball trio signs to play at the college level

FAIRMONT — Three Fairmont softball players signed letters of intent to continue their careers in college Thursday.

Mya Strickland signed to play with Southeastern Community College, while twins Emma and Kaylee McMillan committed to Florence-Darlington Technical College.

Strickland was the team’s leading batter this season, with an average of .387 at the plate. She scored a team-high 31 runs and tallied 22 RBIs.

She said her passion for softball developed at a young age.

“When I was young I started playing travel ball,” Strickland said. “That was a goal for me, to play in college. It’s good to finally reach that goal.”

Emma McMillan batted .371 this season with six doubles and two triples.

“It’s something fun I can look forward to,” Emma said of her collegiate career. “I always wanted to go play (in college). I didn’t know when, all I knew is I wanted to go play.”

Kaylee McMillan posted a .333 average at the plate this season. She hit the second-most doubles on the team with seven.

Kaylee was also Fairmont’s primary pitcher, and logged 122 innings in the circle. She registered 93 strikeouts and posted a 4.82 ERA.

“I’m ready to go. I’m so excited,” she said. “It’s not far from home, but it’s away from home. I know some of the girls out there, and I like the coach.”

Fairmont finished 13-11 this season in head coach James Cadiz’s first campaign at the helm of the program, wrapping up the year with a 20-12 victory over South Robeson. It was a major improvement after the Golden Tornadoes finished 2-15 the year before.

Cadiz said it will be difficult to fill the roles left by the three athletes.

“I think it’s great these girls have a chance to continue their careers and play softball at the next level,” Cadiz said. “I’m proud of them. It’s a good thing for them. There’s going to be big shoes to fill because I’m losing a pitcher, a shortstop and an outfielder. Those are three big positions in softball.

“Those three have been playing since seventh grade or so. They’ve been playing for a long time, and they’ve shown up pretty much every day. They practice hard.”

By Brandon Tester

