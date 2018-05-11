Lumberton ends season in heart-breaker

Brandon Tester | The Robesonian file photo Lumberton senior first baseman LeeAnn Nobles had two hits and one RBI in her high school finale as South Central topped Lumberton 6-5 on the road in the NCHSAA second round. -

WINTERVILLE — Needing runs to keep its season alive, the Lumberton softball team scored them in the seventh inning on the road at South Central in the second round of the NCHSAA softball state playoffs, but getting the defensive stops in the bottom half of the inning was the problem.

The Lady Pirates scored two runs to force a bottom of the seventh, but three straight hits from South Central, including a walk-off RBI hit from Amya Evans ended their season in a 6-5 loss.

No. 15 Lumberton (16-10) entered the final inning down 4-3, and used a Kasey West RBI groundout and an RBI single from LeeAnn Nobles to take a 5-4 lead.

No. 2 South Central (21-1) responded quickly in the bottom of the seventh when the leadoff batter reached on a walk and was followed up by singles from Marissa Roach and an RBI single by UNCP signee Cameron Davis to knot the score. Roach scored the game-winning run on Evans’ hit.

“The girls fought hard for us,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “They were able to come back with big hits. We just couldn’t get the outs when we needed to.”

Lumberton faced a 4-2 deficit after five innings and trimmed it down when Katie Kinlaw scored on an error, which was the second time Lumberton cut into a South Central lead after Morgan Britt hit a solo homer in the fourth inning to cut the Lady Falcons’ lead to 3-2.

“That was big because that kept it close,” Regiser said of the home run. “We played good defense to help keep the score close from there.”

West added two RBIs in the loss, while Kinlaw and Nobles were the only two Lady Pirates with two hits.

Davis had a pair of hits for South Central, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning.

In the other in-county state playoff contest, No. 14 Purnell Swett (16-8) fell short 6-2 on the road at No. 3 Mooresville (21-4).

Purnell Swett fell into a 5-0 hole after the third inning and couldn’t recover. The two runs from the Lady Rams came in the sixth and seventh innings.

Nakyra Mitchell and Madison Strickland came up with the RBI hits in the loss. Strickland had a team-high two hits, while Trinity Locklear, Kierra Locklear, Magan Barton and JaiLeana Deese each added a hit.

Brandon Tester | The Robesonian file photo Lumberton senior first baseman LeeAnn Nobles had two hits and one RBI in her high school finale as South Central topped Lumberton 6-5 on the road in the NCHSAA second round. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Nobles_ne2018511211541866.jpg Brandon Tester | The Robesonian file photo Lumberton senior first baseman LeeAnn Nobles had two hits and one RBI in her high school finale as South Central topped Lumberton 6-5 on the road in the NCHSAA second round.

Lady Pirates, Purnell Swett eliminated in 2nd round