From the Fringe

Notable scores from Pinecrest

Dosey Chavis beat his age twice recently. The 77-year-old had two rounds of 73 and 74.

Ricky Locklear had a hole-in-one on No. 2 from 167 yards. It was Locklear’s first and Donnie Beck was a witness.

Benton, Sellers win Pinecrest shootout

The team of Bobby Benton and Mike Sellers won this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout. They came out winners over David Locklear and Jerry Long.

J.T. Powers and Ted Williams finished third. Long and Powers were the closest to the hole winners.

The next Pinecrest senior shootout will be Thursday at 9 a.m.

Fairmont’s week in review

Tommy Lowry and James Smith were this week’s winners of the Fairmont senior shootout. They defeated Richard Cook and Bucky Beasley and Richard Moore and Ray Locklear in a three-way playoff for the victory.

J.T. Powers and Tommy Newberry won the second flight, followed by Jim Rogers and D.J. Jones. Jones and Ray Locklear were the closest to the pin winners.

Top rounds posted this week include: Eddie Williams 71; Mitch Grier 72; Mark Lassiter 73; J.D. Revels 73; Butch Lennon 74; Bert Thomas 74; Kirk Hamilton 75; Bruce Thompson 75; Tommy Newberry 75; David Sessions 75; Danny Lassiter 76; Bill Link 76; Ken Reed 78; John Barnes 79.

Fairmont Golf Club will begin a weekly Thursday evening nine-hole, four person super ball tournament.

The first tournament begins on Thursday, May 24. The tournament will cost $15 for members and $20 for non-members and start each week at 6 p.m. The entry fee includes cart and green fees, prizes and a meal after play. If you do not have a team, call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up and be matched with a team.

Lumberton chamber tourney winners announced

The team of Chris Jackson, David Lowry, Ryan Bass and Dewey Deese were the winners of this week’s Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce tournament held at Fairmont Golf Club.

Dick Christy, Jordan Sampson and Dean Nichols took second place, followed by Tom Taylor, Robert Lawson, Tom Lee and Mike Smith in third. Ron Ouelette, Brian Haymore and Hilton Woodell were the closest to the pin winners, and Anthony Bailey won the most accurate drive.

Carolina Golf Club hosts 2-man scramble

Starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m., the Carolina Golf Club is hosting a two-man scramble tournament. The cost is $20 a player with prizes and skins games.

Royce McNeill tourney scheduled for June

The sixth annual Royce McNeill scholarship golf tournament will be on June 22 at Pinecrest Country Club.

The tournament is a four-man captain’s choice format and costs $240 for a team. The cost covers green and cart fees, one mulligan, lunch and gifts. Hole sponsorship are available for $100.

Registration starts at noon the day of the tournament and play starts at 1 p.m. The Royce McNeill scholarship is provided to one UNCP student-athlete on each of the women’s golf and women’s basketball teams.

For more information, contact Ronnie Chavis at 910-521-8924.

Submit golf news to Jonathan Bym at [email protected]

