Georgia College ousts UNCP from Peach Belt tourney

PALATKA, Fla. — Sixth-ranked Georgia College utilized four errors on the way to tacking up five runs in the top of the first inning and the top-seeded Bobcats expelled the 17th-ranked and fourth-seeded UNC Pembroke baseball team from the Peach Belt Conference Tournament with a 12-6 victory over the Braves early Sunday morning.

The setback snapped a 10-game win streak for the Braves (38-13) who must now await Sunday evening’s NCAA Selection Show to find out if they have earned one of four at-large berths into next weekend’s NCAA Southeast Regional. Georgia College (42-10) advances to the PBC title game for the second-straight season where it will take on third-seeded USC Aiken.

Hampered by an extra-inning affair that preceded Saturday’s nightcap, the Braves and Bobcats battled into the wee hours of Mother’s Day Sunday. The final out of the contest was recorded at 2:10 a.m. with a game time of 3 hours and 45 minutes.

Jarratt Mobley (3-for-4) singled three times on four trips to the plate to headline the hit column for the Black & Gold, while Trey Jacobs turned in a 1-for-4 night at the plate, as well as his 75th and school record-breaking 76th RBI. Trevor Clemons walked three times and scored twice on a 0-for-2 hitting line, while Luke Jackson drove in a run on a 2-for-4 showing.

Brandon Purcell doubled and drove in five runs on a 2-for-5 night for Georgia College who got multi-hit performances from five different players. PBC Player of the Year Logan Mattix walked twice and scored two runs on a 2-for-3 outing.

Jordan Toney recorded just one out in a nightmarish first inning and was sent reeling to his first loss of the season after allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits. Freshman Davis Hurd finished out the contest with 4-1/3 innings of no-hit work with six strikeouts. Reliever Kyle King surrendered just two hits in five innings from the hill to grab the win for the Bobcats. He also struck out six.

The Bobcats sent their entire order to the plate and utilized four costly errors by UNCP to plate five runs and grab a lead they would not relinquish. The Braves answered with a pair of scores in the bottom of the first, but Georgia College erupted for six runs with two outs showing in the third to put the game out of each.