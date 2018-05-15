Three athletes punch their tickets to track state finals

Breeden -

LUMBERTON — On top of the nine athletes and relay teams qualifying over the weekend in the 2A Mideast regional for the NCHSAA track and field state championship this Friday and Saturday, three others locked in their berths at the 1A and 4A Mideast regionals.

South Robeson’s Maquice Murphy came in second in the boys Discus and Shot Put events at the 1A regional hosted at Pender High School.

At the 4A regional hosted at Green Hope High School, Sandhills Athletic Conference champion Kwashek Breeden came in third in the boys 110 meter hurdles, while Keiana Campbell placed fourth in the girls Shot Put.

Those three join athletes from Dakota Oxendine, Triston Lupo and the boys 4×400 and 4×800 meter relay teams from St. Pauls, Red Springs’ Jerome Bass and Dimitri Sinclair and Fairmont’s Jordan Waters, Kiara Page and the boys 4×200 meter relay team.

