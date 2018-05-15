Sinclair named Lumberton girls basketball coach

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education approved Steve Sinclair as the next girls basketball coach at Lumberton High School on Tuesday.

Sinclair has been the head girls basketball coach at Red Springs for the last five seasons, and replaces Danny Graham, who retired after the end of the season after 23 years on the bench for the Lady Pirates. During Graham’s stint, Lumberton won the 2002 state championship and finished as a state runner-up in back-to-back seasons.

Under Sinclair’s guidance, Red Springs went a combined 84-47 with five appearances in the NCHSAA state playoffs, including a 21-6 season in 2017 where the Lady Red Devils won the Three Rivers Conference tournament.

Lumberton is coming off a 25-5 season that included the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament championship and a third-round appearance in the NCHSAA state playoffs.

Sinclair takes over a team that loses two seniors, London Thompson and Destiny Hardin. Thompson was named the Robeson County Player of the Year in her final two seasons, and was named the Sandhills Athletic Conference Player of the Year this past season. Both were named to the all-conference team and have signed to play college basketball next season.

Leading the core group returning for the Lady Pirates next seasons is rising-senior forward Madison Canady, who averaged 16.8 points and 10.8 rebounds a game.