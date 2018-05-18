Moses to leave St. Pauls and take over as South View’s boys coach

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Former St. Pauls girls basketball coach Mike Moses Jr., has taken a job as the boys head coach at South View High School. -

ST. PAULS — Six seconds remained on the clock with the score tied in a students vs. staff basketball game on Friday at St. Pauls High School when girls basketball coach Mike Moses Jr., learned that his time at the school was coming to an end.

During a break in the action, Moses came across a tweet announcing that he was chosen as the next head coach for South View High School’s boys basketball team.

“I’m super excited, but it’s bittersweet,” Moses said. “I love these girls.”

Moses’ stint at St. Pauls ended after one year. He coached the Lady Bulldogs to a 12-13 record and a fifth-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference last season.

It was a significant improvement after the Lady Bulldogs finished 3-20 the previous year.

Moses said he developed strong relationships with his team, which included Robeson County Newcomer of the Year T.J. Eichelberger. Moses was named co-Coach of the Year in Robeson County last season.

“My first thought is these girls,” Moses said. “They’re my first concern. I love them like my daughters.”

Moses has another opportunity to turn a program around at South View. The Tigers finished 6-19 last season, losing to Overhills in the first round of the Patriot Conference tournament.

“I’m excited it’s this early so I can catch them,” Moses said. “I can get in the doors while school is still in session.”

He said the South View job offered him a chance to move up the coaching ladder, noting the program’s “rich tradition”.

“I don’t want anyone to think me leaving so fast had to do with me having a problem with St. Pauls. I love it here,” Moses said. “Moving on was a better career move for me.”

Moses, a Fayetteville resident, said he turned down four head coaching jobs since the end of the season. When South View gave him a call, it was tough to resist.

“It’s hard to turn down South View if you’re from the Fayetteville area,” Moses said.

His departure from St. Pauls means there are now two vacant girls basketball head coaching positions in Robeson County after Steve Sinclair left Red Springs to take over for Danny Graham at Lumberton.

Moses said those two programs are among the best in the county.

“I would encourage someone to get over to St. Pauls quickly,” Moses said. “If I had to bet on one team, it’d be St. Pauls.”

By Brandon Tester Staff writer

Reach Brandon Tester at 910-816-1989 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

