From the Fringe

Johnny Bass and Joe Locklear were the winners in this week’s Fairmont senior shootout.

They won the tournament by two strokes over J.D. Revels and Jason Lowry, who won on a play off for second place over Lee Hunt and Michael Graham. Delton Burns and Vincent Chavis won the second flight, with Rick Rogers and Tom Jones coming in second place. Marty Davenport and Jimmy Waddell were the winners of the third flight, followed by James Howard Locklear and Craig Lowry. Richard Moore, Jim Rogers and Jason Lowry were the closest to the pin winners.

Best rounds posted this week include: J.T. Powers 70; Butch Lennon 73; Jimmy Stone 73; Jacob Thompson 75; Tommy Davis 76; Carl Atkinson 76; Ken Spangler 76; Tommy Newberry 76; Bert Thomas 76; Roy Thompson 76; Eddie Butler 76; Sam Edens 78.

Fairmont Golf Club will begin a weekly Thursday evening nine-hole, four person super ball tournament.

The first tournament begins Thursday. The tournament will cost $15 for members and $20 for non-members and start each week at 6 p.m. The entry fee includes cart and green fees, prizes and a meal after play. If you do not have a team, call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up and be matched with a team.

Carolina Golf Club hosts 2-man scramble

Starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m., the Carolina Golf Club is hosting a two-man scramble tournament. The cost is $20 a player with prizes and skins games.

Royce McNeill tourney scheduled for June

The sixth annual Royce McNeill scholarship golf tournament will be on June 22 at Pinecrest Country Club.

The tournament is a four-man captain’s choice format and costs $240 for a team. The cost covers green and cart fees, one mulligan, lunch and gifts. Hole sponsorship are available for $100.

Registration starts at noon the day of the tournament and play starts at 1 p.m. The Royce McNeill scholarship is provided to one UNCP student-athlete on each of the women’s golf and women’s basketball teams.

For more information, contact Ronnie Chavis at 910-521-8924.

Submit golf news to Jonathan Bym at [email protected]

