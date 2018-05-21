Jones added to field at the NCAA track and field championships

Jones -

INDIANAPOLIS — Senior Kory Jones, who captured All-America honors in the Long Jump with a seventh place finish at the 2016 NCAA Championships, will compete for a national championship again as the Raeford native learned on Monday that he has been added to the list of competitors for this year’s event as well.

A product of Raeford and Hoke County High School, Jones posted an NCAA provisional qualifying mark with a leap of 7.46 meters on the way to capturing his second Peach Belt Conference title in three years at the 2018 PBC Championships in April. He also captured event titles in the High Jump at both the Braves Classic and the PBC Championships as well.

An eight-time all-conference honoree, Jones is the first two-time national qualifier for the Braves since future Olympian Pardon Ndhlovu took part in both the 2012 and 2013 champsionships. Jones will join teammates Jeanna Cube (100-meter Hurdles) and Lashonda Tate (Triple Jump) at the Johnson C. Smith-hosted event in Charlotte.

It will mark the first time the Braves will send both men’s and women’s representatives to the NCAA Championships since Karlos Jordan and Kye Tennyson participated in the 2010 NCAA Championships.

The Long Jump is scheduled to be contested on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

Jones https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Jones_Kory201841920511987.jpg Jones