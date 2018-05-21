Methodist’s Carter named all-region

Carter -

FAYETTEVILLE — Two members of the Methodist University baseball team were selected to the D3Baseball.com all-South team, which was released on Monday afternoon.

Purnell Swett graduate Matthias Carter and Alex Kachler each earned all-region honors for the first time in their careers.

Carter, a sophomore shortstop from Pembroke, North Carolina, grabbed a second team all-South nod. He finished the season with a .360 batting average, a .498 on-base percentage, 58 hits, five triples and 30 RBI. He also drew 40 walks, which ranks 10th in the nation, and scored 60 runs, which is sixth in the nation, and is the first Monarch to score 60 runs in a season since 1995. Carter reached base safely in all but two games this season and was one of six players to start every game. He earned first-team all-USA South honors this past April, which improved on his honorable mention selection from his freshman campaign.

This marks the third time in four years the Monarchs placed at least one player on the D3Baseball.com all-region list and second time in that span that at least two players were selected.

